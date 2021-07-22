Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Alcon Laboratories, Inc.(U.S.), Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. (U.S.), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)

Ophthalmic Lasers Market research report displays important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers, and research in the Medical Devices industry by the key players. This finest market report is an all-inclusive overview of the market, covering various aspects including product definition, customary vendor landscape, and market segmentation based on various parameters such as type of product, its components, type of management, and geography. This Ophthalmic Lasers Market report has studied key opportunities in the market and influencing factors which is valuable to take the business to a new level.

The report includes the study of key players offering ophthalmic lasers such as

Alcon Laboratories, Inc.(U.S.),

Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. (U.S.),

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany),

Bausch &Lomb Incorporated(U.S.),

Ellex Medical Lasers Limited (Australia),

Topcon Corporation (Japan),

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG (Switzerland),

IRIDEX Corporation (U.S.),

NIDEK Co., Ltd.(Japan),

and Lumenis Ltd. (Israel).

Increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, rising geriatric population, increasing regulatory approvals, and increasing initiatives to prevent vision impairment are some factors driving the growth of the global ophthalmic lasers market. On the other hand, high cost of the equipment and therapies is expected to restrain the growth of the market. However, increasing number of hospitals and clinics in emerging economies such as China, India, and Pacific countries are providing growth opportunities for the ophthalmic lasers market.

Fem to second lasers have automatized many steps performed manually during laser vision correction and cataract surgery. These lasers have increased the precision and safety of the both vision correct and cataract surgeries. Thus, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and is projected to have largest market size in 2016.

The cataract removal segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period, due to increasing prevalence of cataract resulting from the rising geriatric population. Furthermore, refractive error correction segment will have largest market size in 2016, due to the factors such as high patient pool and technical advancements resulting in better clinical outcomes when compared to use of visual aids such as spectacles and contact lens.

In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global ophthalmic lasers market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America’s large share is attributed to the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing regulatory approvals. In the coming years, the ophthalmic lasers market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region, with emphasis on India, China, and Japan. This can be attributed to factors such as high prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, introduction of initiatives for prevention of blindness and treatment projects for various ophthalmic disorders, and rising aging population.

The market witnesses high competitive intensity, as there are several big and many small firms with similar product offerings. These companies adopt various strategies (expansions; new product launches; marketing and promotion; agreements, collaborations, contracts, partnerships, and joint ventures; funding; acquisitions; patent grants, website launches, and product enhancement)to increase their market shares and establish a strong foothold in the global ophthalmic lasers market.

In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, Sales and Marketing Directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the ophthalmic lasers market.

By Company Type: Tier 1: 50%, Tier 2: 42%, Tier 3: 8%

Tier 1: 50%, Tier 2: 42%, Tier 3: 8% By Designation: Director-level: 58%, C-level: 25%, Others: 17%

Director-level: 58%, C-level: 25%, Others: 17% By Region: North America: 46%, Europe: 31%, APAC: 15%, RoW: 8%

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn helps firms to garner a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies (market penetration, product development/innovation, market development, market diversification, and competitive assessment) for strengthening their market shares.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the products and services offered by top players in the ophthalmic lasers market. The report analyzes the ophthalmic lasers market by product type, application, and end user.

Comprehensive information on the products and services offered by top players in the ophthalmic lasers market. The report analyzes the ophthalmic lasers market by product type, application, and end user. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the ophthalmic lasers market

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the ophthalmic lasers market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the ophthalmic lasers market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the ophthalmic lasers market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and distribution networks of the leading players in the ophthalmic lasers market.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology Steps

2.2 Secondary and Primary Research Methodology

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.2.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.4 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Conclusion

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: Market, By Product

4.3 Geographic Snapshot: Market

4.4 Global Market, By Application (2016 vs 2021)

4.5 Global Market, By End User (2016 vs 2021)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Prevalence of Ophthalmic Disorders

5.2.1.2 Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements and Increasing Regulatory Approvals for Ophthalmic Lasers

5.2.1.4 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Such as Diabetes

5.2.1.5 Increasing Initiatives to Control Visual Impairment

5.2.2 Restraint

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Equipment and Therapy

5.2.3 Opportunity

5.2.3.1 Growth Potential Offered By Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Threats

5.2.4.1 Availability of Alternative Therapies

5.2.5 Challenge

5.2.5.1 Unfavorable Reimbursements for Laser Eye Surgeries

6 Ophthalmic Lasers Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Femtosecond Lasers

6.3 Excimer Lasers

6.4 ND:Yag Lasers

6.5 Diode Lasers

6.6 Others

7 Ophthalmic Lasers Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Refractive Error Correction

7.3 Cataract Removal

7.4 Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment

7.5 Glaucoma Treatment

7.6 Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment

7.7 Others

8 Ophthalmic Lasers Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

9 Ophthalmic Lasers Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Ophthalmic Disorders in the U.S.

9.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

9.2.1.3 Increasing Regulatory Approvals in the U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Growing Burden of Ophthalmic Disorders in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Severe Blindness and Visual Impairment

9.3.1.2 Increasing Awareness on Laser Therapy

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Medical Tourism in France

9.3.3 Spain

9.3.3.1 Favorable Outlook for Market Growth

9.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.3.4.1 Rising Aging Population

9.3.4.2 U.K.: Increasing Burden of Vision Impairment

9.3.4.3 Conferences and Symposiums

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 High Prevalence of Target Diseases

9.4.1.2 Introduction of Blindness Prevention and Treatment Projects

9.4.2 India

9.4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Target Conditions in India

9.4.2.2 Rising Aging Population

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 Increasing Aging Population in Japan

9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

9.4.4.1 Rapid Increase in Refractive Surgeries in South Korea

9.4.4.2 Increasing Prevalence of Visual Impairment and Increasing Government Initiatives to Reduce the Disease Burden in Australia

9.4.4.3 Increasing Prevalence of Vision Impairment in Asia

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Rising Aging Population & Prevalence of Diabetes

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.2.1 Introduction

10.2.2 Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

10.2.3 Abbott Medical Optics, Inc.

10.2.4 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

10.2.5 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

10.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.3.1 Product Approvals

10.3.2 New Product Launches

10.3.3 Agreements, Alliances, Partnerships, and Collaborations

10.3.4 Acquisitions

10.3.5 Expansions

10.3.6 Others

11 Company Profiles

