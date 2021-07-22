Automotive ADAS Market: Continental Ag , Delphi Automotive PLC , Robert Bosch Gmbh , Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. , Denso Corporation

Automotive ADAS Market report has been structured after a thorough study of various key market segments like market size, latest trends, market threats, and key drivers which drive the market. This market study report has been prepared with the use of an in-depth qualitative analysis of the global market. The report displays a fresh market research study that explores several significant facets related to Automotive ADAS Market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and competitive landscape. This global market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about important business strategies.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

– Continental Ag

– Delphi Automotive PLC

– Robert Bosch Gmbh

– Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

– Denso Corporation

– Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.

– Mobileye NV

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Automotive ADAS will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Automotive ADAS market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 30660 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Automotive ADAS market will register a 28.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 82330 million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive ADAS market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

– Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

– Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System

– Park Assist

– Blind Spot Detection

– Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

– Passenger Car

– LCV

– HCV

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive ADAS Market Size 2016-2026

2.1.2 Automotive ADAS Market Size CAGR by Region 2020 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2 Automotive ADAS Segment by Type

2.2.1 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

2.2.3 Park Assist

2.2.4 Blind Spot Detection

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Automotive ADAS Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive ADAS Market Size CAGR by Type

2.3.2 Global Automotive ADAS Market Size Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Automotive ADAS Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Car

2.4.2 LCV

2.4.3 HCV

2.5 Automotive ADAS Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive ADAS Market Size CAGR by Application

2.5.2 Global Automotive ADAS Market Size Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

3 Automotive ADAS Market Size by Players

3.1 Automotive ADAS Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Automotive ADAS Revenue by Players (2019-2021E)

3.1.2 Global Automotive ADAS Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2021E)

3.2 Global Automotive ADAS Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2019-2021E)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automotive ADAS by Regions

4.1 Automotive ADAS Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)

4.2 Americas Automotive ADAS Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.3 APAC Automotive ADAS Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.4 Europe Automotive ADAS Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive ADAS Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Automotive ADAS Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 Americas Automotive ADAS Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Americas Automotive ADAS Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Automotive ADAS Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

6.2 APAC Automotive ADAS Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.3 APAC Automotive ADAS Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive ADAS by Country (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Automotive ADAS Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.3 Europe Automotive ADAS Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive ADAS by Region (2016-2021)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive ADAS Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive ADAS Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.1 Global Automotive ADAS Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.1.1 Global Automotive ADAS Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Americas Automotive ADAS Forecast

10.1.3 APAC Automotive ADAS Forecast

10.1.4 Europe Automotive ADAS Forecast

10.1.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive ADAS Forecast

10.2 Americas Automotive ADAS Forecast by Countries (2021-2026)

10.2.1 United States Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.2.2 Canada Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.2.3 Mexico Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.2.4 Brazil Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.3 APAC Automotive ADAS Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.1 China Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.3.2 Japan Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.3.3 Korea Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.3.4 Southeast Asia Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.3.5 India Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.3.6 Australia Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.4 Europe Automotive ADAS Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Germany Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.4.2 France Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.4.3 UK Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.4.4 Italy Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.4.5 Russia Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive ADAS Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5.1 Egypt Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.5.2 South Africa Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.5.3 Israel Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.5.4 Turkey Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.5.5 GCC Countries Automotive ADAS Market Forecast

10.6 Global Automotive ADAS Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

10.7 Global Automotive ADAS Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

11 Key Players Analysis

