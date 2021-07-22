Russia Cards and Payments Market Report- Global Industry Analysis | Raiffeisen Bank, Societe Generale Group

The research reports on Russia Cards and Payments Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Russia Cards and Payments Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Russia Cards and Payments Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3176313

Top Companies mentioned

Sberbank

VTB

OTP Bank

Russian Standard Bank

Alfa-Bank

Gazprombank

Raiffeisen Bank

Societe Generale Group

Bank Uralsib

UniCredit Bank

Bank Vozrozhdenie

Citibank

Mir

Golden Crown

Scope of this Report-

– In order to be on par with European peers, in January 2019, the central bank introduced the Faster Payments System (FPS), which enables users to make fund transfers in 15 seconds using the recipients mobile number. Users can make transfers online 24/7 via their banks mobile or internet banking service. Currently, 42 banks including AK Bars Bank, Alfa Bank, VTB, Post Bank Rosbank and Tinkoff Bank are participating in the system. To encourage the adoption of FPS, the central bank obliged systemically important banks to participate in the FPS by October 1, 2019 and other banks by October 1, 2020. The fees on transfers via FPS was also waived in 2019. Following the successful launch of FPS, the central bank also added a QR-based functionality to the system, enabling payments of goods and services using mobile devices.

– The Russian government introduced the Unified Biometric System (UBS) in June 2018. This system allows individuals to authenticate their identity using their biometric parameters, and access financial services remotely. Users can register for the system at bank branches, where the photo image and voice profile of the user is captured and uploaded to the UBS. Based on UBS, banks are now developing new payment solutions. In September 2019, Rostelecom collaborated with Russian Standard Bank to a launch biometric-based payment solutions for both online and in-store payments. For payments at stores, users simply need to face the camera. The user is verified with the UBS database, and payment is made from the linked card. For online payments, users need to face their mobile or desktop camera and say a five-digit code.

– Alternative payments are gradually gaining adoption in Russia. Several leading international players are available in the country, including Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Apple Pay. To capitalize on its growth, the National Payment Card System introduced Mir Pay, a mobile payment solution, in March 2019. The solution allows Mir cardholders to make payments at merchant stores by adding their Mir cards to the wallet. Yandex.Money, launched in 2002, is now one of the most popular payment solutions in Russia; as of June 2019, the solution serves around 46 million users.

Russia Cards and Payments Market report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Russian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, and direct debits during the review-period (2015-19e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2019e-23f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalDatas research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Russian cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Russian cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, and direct debits. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Russian cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Russian cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Russian cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Russian cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Russia.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Russian cards and payments industry.

Single User License: US $ 2750

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3176313

Table of Contents in this Report-

Card-based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

E-commerce Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Proximity Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix