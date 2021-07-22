Egypt Cards and Payments Market Report- Future Growth Outlook, Trends and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

ReportsnReports added Egypt Cards and Payments Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Egypt Cards and Payments Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Egypt Cards and Payments Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Egypt Cards and Payments Market Report analysis of market trends in the Egyptian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, cheques and direct debits during the review-period (2016-20e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2020e-24f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Egyptian cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Egyptian cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, cheques and direct debits. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Egyptian cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit cards.

Scope of this Report-

– The rising adoption of contactless payments during the review period drove overall card payments in Egypt. To capitalize on their growing popularity, major banks in the country including QNB Alahali, Credit Agricole, ABK-Egypt, and ADIB-Egypt now offer contactless cards. In March 2020, The United Bank of Egypt launched NFC cards for all its customers across 64 branches in Egypt. According to a transit survey conducted by Visa in early 2020, over 58% of surveyed commuters preferred to use contactless methods for payments if available. To promote contactless payments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in March 2020 the Egyptian government doubled the contactless payment limit from EGP300 ($18.69) to EGP600 ($37.39).

– To encourage the use of cashless payments, in May 2020 the CBE launched an initiative to encourage merchant acceptance of electronic payments by funding the entire cost of deploying 100,000 POS terminals in the country by December 2020, at key locations such as supermarkets, gas stations, and pharmacies. Electronic payments in Egypt are also supported by increasing use of mobile wallets including PayPal, Masterpass, CIB Smart Wallet, and Raseedy Wallet. In August 2020, Cairo-based payment processing firm Paymob started supporting electronic payments in the country by enabling SMEs in Egypt to launch ecommerce sites.

– The government is taking steps to encourage electronic payments. Effective from May 1, 2019, all citizens are required to make electronic payments for government services, taxes, and fees in excess of EGP500 ($31.15). The government has also installed 7,000 POS terminals at government institutes, universities, traffic departments, and registration offices. Citizens can use their 123 Network debit and prepaid cards to make payments.

Table of Contents

Payment Instruments

Card-based Payments

Ecommerce Payments

Alternative Payments

Job Analysis

Payment Innovations

Payment Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix