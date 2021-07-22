UK Power Market Report- Insights on Product and Regional Segmental Revenue Forecast 2021-2027

ReportsnReports added UK Power Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. UK Power Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. UK Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

This report elaborates the power market structure of UK and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

Scope of this Report-

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, generation and consumption from 2010 to 2019, and forecast for the next 11 years to 2030

– Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

– Data on leading current and upcoming projects

– Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and power exports and imports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential

– Identify key partners and business development avenues

– Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

– Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy, and prospects

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Nuclear and Thermal Power to lose share by 2030

2.2 Renewable Power to Become the Primary Power Source by 2030

3 Introduction

3.1 UK Power Market

3.2 GlobalData Report Guidance

4 UK Power Market, Snapshot

4.1 Macroeconomic Factors

4.2 Supply Security

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Impact of COVID-19

5 UK Power Market, Market Analysis

5.1 Market Structure

5.2 Key Market Players

5.3 Financial Deals

5.3.1 Deal Value and Volume, 2010-2019

5.3.2 Deals by Type, 2019

5.4 UK Power Market, Demand Structure

5.4.1 Power Consumption by Sector, 2019

6 UK Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

6.1 Thermal Power Policy

6.2 Nuclear Power Policy

6.3 Electricity Market Reform 2011

6.4 Renewable Energy Targets

6.5 Climate Change Act

6.6 The Clean Growth Strategy and Clean Growth Grand Challenge

6.7 Ambitious 2030 Carbon Reduction target

6.8 Renewable Energy Strategy 2009

6.9 Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin

6.10 Renewable Obligation Order

6.11 Contracts for Difference (CfD)

6.12 Impact of Brexit on UK energy Industry

6.13 Carbon Emissions Tax 2018

6.14 Carbon Price Floor (CPF)

6.15 Carbon Price Support

6.16 Climate Change Levy

6.17 UK green energy investment halves after policy changes

6.18 EU Emissions Trading System

6.19 Smart Metering

6.20 Smart Export Guarantee (SEG)

6.21 Strategies and legislation in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales

6.21.1 Northern Ireland

6.21.2 Scotland

6.21.3 Wales

7 UK Power Market, Capacity and Generation

7.1 Cumulative Capacity by Technology, 2019

7.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.1 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.2 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.3 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

7.2.4 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

8 UK Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

8.1 Transmission Network

8.2 Distribution Network

8.3 Grid Interconnection

8.4 Electricity Import and Export

9 UK Power Market, Major Power Generating Companies

9.1 Drax Group Plc

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Business Description

9.1.3 SWOT Overview

9.2 Engie SA

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Business Description

9.2.3 SWOT Overview

9.3 RWE AG

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Business Description

9.3.3 SWOT Overview

9.4 SSE Plc

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Business Description

9.4.3 SWOT Overview

9.5 Uniper SE

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Business Description

9.5.3 SWOT Overview

10 Appendix