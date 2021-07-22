Cloud Computing in Oil and Gas Market Report- In-depth Analysis with Strong Application Scope from 2021 to 2028

ReportsnReports added Cloud Computing in Oil and Gas Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Cloud Computing in Oil and Gas Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Cloud Computing in Oil and Gas Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3569353

Oil and gas companies began tentatively adopting cloud computing over a decade ago, but in recent years the importance of cloud in the industry has grown. More companies are adopting cloud-first strategies indicating the long-term importance of cloud. Cloud computing is a facilitator for the adoption of other valuable time-, money- and energy-saving technologies including artificial intelligence and machine learning. The oil and gas industry is facing a number of challenges, and will continue to do so. Adopting the cloud and associated technologies can be an effective strategy to protect against universal industry challenges. Cloud adopters will be better placed to swiftly implement new time, energy and cost saving technologies that will help oil and gas companies adapt to the changing industry.

Scope of this Report-

– This report presents an overview of adoption of cloud computing technologies, such as IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS, in the oil and gas industry.

– It analyses the cloud value chain, the challenges faced by the oil and gas industry, and how cloud computing is enabling the industry to tackle these challenges.

– The report provides an overview of the competitive positions held by technology vendors, and oil and gas companies in the cloud computing theme.

– It also discusses some successful cloud computing case studies in the oil and gas industry.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Identify key industry challenges driving cloud adoption.

– Explore cloud implementation options and leading vendor partners.

– Understand market size and growth forecasts for cloud computing in energy sector.

– Review case study implementations from leading oil and gas companies.

– Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies adopting cloud computing technologies.

Single User License: US $ 1950

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3569353

Table of Contents

CLOUD VALUE CHAIN

Key players in the cloud value chain

Cloud services (IaaS and PaaS)

Cloud services (SaaS)

Cloud professional services model

OIL AND GAS CHALLENGES

THE IMPACT OF CLOUD ON OIL AND GAS

CASE STUDIES

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS

CLOUD TIMELINE

PLAYERS

Leading cloud adopters in oil and gas

Leading cloud vendors

Specialist cloud vendors in oil and gas

GLOSSARY

APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY