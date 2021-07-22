Alopecia Areata Market Report- Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast to 2025

ReportnsReports epidemiologists utilized national databases and robust peer-reviewed journal articles to build the forecast for the diagnosed incident and prevalent cases of AA in the 7MM. GlobalData epidemiologists applied country-specific incidence and prevalence rates of AA, wherever available, to each countrys population to obtain the number of estimated diagnosed incident cases and lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases respectively.

The following data describes epidemiology of AA. GlobalData epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of AA in the 7MM from 156,056 diagnosed incident cases in 2018 to 157,883 diagnosed incident cases in 2028, with an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.12% during the forecast period. The US will have the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of AA among the 7MM, while Spain will have the lowest. GlobalData epidemiologists forecast an increase in the lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of AA in the 7MM from 6,388,360 lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases in 2018 to 6,473,746 lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases in 2028, with an AGR of 0.13% during the forecast period. US will have the highest number of lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of AA among the 7MM, while Spain will have the lowest.

– The Alopecia Areata Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Alopecia Areata (AA) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan).

– The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases and lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of AA segmented by sex, and age (for all ages) in these markets. The diagnosed incident and lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of AA are further segmented by severity (mild, moderate, and severe). Additionally, the model includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the 12-months diagnosed prevalent cases of AA.

– The AA epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

– The Epidemiology Model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.

