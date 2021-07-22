Germany Thermal Power Market Report-Share, Size & Trend | Industry Analysis Report, Forecast to 2024

The research reports on Germany Thermal Power Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Germany Thermal Power Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Germany Thermal Power Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Germany Thermal Power Market Report analyzes the power market scenario in Germany(includes thermal, nuclear, large hydro, pumped storage and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details thermal power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Germany thermal power market. A detailed coverage of energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to thermal is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active thermal power plants in the country, upcoming thermal installation details and company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this report-

The report analyses Germany power market and Germany thermal power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– Historical period is during 2010-2018 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2019-2030.

– Power market scenario in Germany and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

– Detailed overview of Germany thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by fuel type, net capacity addition by fuel type, owners share, and information on major active and upcoming projects.

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting thermal power development.

– Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents in this report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018

2.2 Renewable Power Dominates Germanys Power Mix

2.3 Gas is the only source of thermal power that continues to witness net capacity addition

3 Introduction

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

3.3 Report Guidance

4 Power Market, Germany, 2010-2030

4.1 Power Market, Germany, Overview

4.2 Power Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.2.1 Power Market, Germany, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2010-2030

4.2.2 Power Market, Germany, Share in Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

4.2.3 Power Market, Germany, Net Capacity Additions by Fuel Type, 2018 and 2030

4.2.4 Power Market, Germany, Comparison of Technologies Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

4.3 Power Market, Germany, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3.1 Power Market, Germany, Power Generation by Fuel Type, 2010-2030

4.3.2 Power Market, Germany, Comparison of Technologies Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

5 Thermal Power Market, Germany

5.1 Thermal Power Market, Germany, Overview

5.2 Thermal Power Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

5.2.1 Thermal Power Market, Germany, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Technology, 2010-2030

5.3 Thermal Power Market, Germany, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

5.4 Thermal Power Market, Germany, Project Based Analysis, 2018

5.4.1 Coal Power Market, Germany, Top 10 Operational Thermal Power Plants

5.4.2 Coal Power Market, Germany, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

5.4.3 Oil Power Market, Germany, Top 10 Operational Thermal Power Plants, 2018

5.4.4 Gas Power Market, Germany, Top 10 Operational Thermal Power Plants, 2018

5.4.5 Gas Power Market, Germany, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

5.5 Thermal Power Market, Germany, Deal Analysis, 2018

5.5.1 Thermal Power Market, Germany, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

5.5.2 Thermal Power Market, Germany, Split by Deal Type, 2018

6 Regulatory Scenario, Germany

6.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

6.2 Energy Act

6.3 National Renewable Energy Action Plan

6.4 Target Grid 2050 Concept

6.5 Renewable Energy Sources Act, 2017

6.6 Offshore Wind Act 2017

6.7 Renewable Energy Auctions

6.7.1 Onshore wind energy auctions

6.7.2 Offshore wind energy auctions

6.7.3 Photovoltaics auctions

6.7.4 Biomass auctions

6.7.5 Cross Border Auctions

6.7.6 Joint Auctions for Large Scale Onshore Wind and Solar Power Projects

6.7.7 Market Premium

6.8 Offshore Grid Development Plan 2030 (2017)

6.9 Emission Trading Scheme

6.10 Initiatives to Reduce Greenhouse and Carbon Dioxide Emissions

6.11 Tenants Solar Power Supply

6.12 Law on Energy and Climate fund

6.13 Seventh Energy Research Program- Innovations for the Energy Transition

6.14 Feed-in Tariff for Geothermal

6.15 Feed-in Tariff for Solar PV

6.16 Feed-in Tariff for Wind Power

6.17 Feed-in Tariff for Hydropower

6.18 Feed-in-Tariff for Biopower

6.19 Renewable Energies Heat Act

6.20 Market Incentive Program

6.21 KfW Renewable Energy Program

6.21.1 KfW Program for Offshore Wind Energy

6.22 Biofuel Sustainability Ordinance

6.23 Biofuel Quota

6.24 Biogas Subsidy

6.24.1 Flexibility Premium

6.24.2 Flexibility Surcharge

7 Thermal Power Market, Germany, Company Profiles

7.1 Company Snapshot: Vattenfall GmbH

7.1.1 Vattenfall GmbH – Company Overview

7.1.2 Vattenfall GmbH – Major Products and Services

7.1.3 Vattenfall GmbH – Head Office

7.2 Company Snapshot: Uniper Anlagenservice GmbH

7.2.1 Uniper Anlagenservice GmbH – Company Overview

7.2.2 Uniper Anlagenservice GmbH – Major Products and Services

7.2.3 Uniper Anlagenservice GmbH – Head Office

7.3 Company Snapshot: Mainova AG

7.3.1 Mainova AG – Company Overview

7.3.2 Mainova AG – Major Products and Services

7.3.3 Mainova AG – Head Office

7.4 Company Snapshot: Entega AG

7.4.1 Entega AG – Company Overview

7.4.2 Entega AG – Major Products and Services

7.4.3 Entega AG – Head Office

7.5 Company Snapshot: EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG

7.5.1 EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG – Company Overview

7.5.2 EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG – Head Office

8 Appendix

8.1 Abbreviations

8.2 Market Definitions

8.3 Methodology

8.4 Coverage

8.4.1 Secondary Research

8.4.2 Primary Research

8.4.3 Modeling and Forecasting

8.5 Contact Us

8.6 Disclaimer

and more…