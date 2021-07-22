Cold Storage Construction Market Insights – Global Analysis and Forecast by (2020 – 2028)

The global Cold Storage Construction market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3,724.2 million by 2028 at a relatively robust CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The detailed market intelligence report on the Cold Storage Construction market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Cold Storage Construction market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Cold Storage Construction market will be like in the years to come.

The study aims to provide a forecast of the growth of the Cold Storage Construction market by examining the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. Further, it provides a competitive analysis and SWOT analysis. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the emerging trends as well as the novel technology that are visible in the market. The research offers a clear look at the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

The refrigerated containers segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the cold storage construction market in 2019. The refrigerated containers are increasingly adopted by the grocers as they are cost-effective and offer the best solution for cold storage warehouses of temperature-sensitive products.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global cold storage construction market as compared to other regional markets in 2019. Growth of major online grocery platforms such as Suning.com and JD.com in China, and Big Basket in India has been driving increasing need for construction and deployment of larger and additional cold storage systems and facilities.

Key players in the market include AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Lineage Logistics, Swire Group, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Kloosterboer, NewCold Coöperatief U.A., VersaCold Logistics Services, Tippmann Construction / Interstate Warehousing, Inc. (a Tippmann Group Company) and Frialsa Frigorificos S.A. De C.V.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cold Storage Constructions market on the basis of interface, type, mode, end-users, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Biopharmaceutical products

Perishable food (Fruits & vegetables, meat & seafood, dairy products)

Processed food

Chemicals

Flowers & plants

Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Bulk stores

Production stores

Ports

Others

Cold Storage warehouse type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Refrigerated containers

Blast freezers and chillers

Cold rooms

Pharmaceutical cold storage warehouse

Regional scope – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Cold Storage Construction market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Cold Storage Construction market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



