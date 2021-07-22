Carbon Footprint Management Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2028

The global carbon footprint management market size is expected to reach USD 14.74 Billion at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

A recent market intelligence report on Carbon Footprint Management market takes a closer look at the major driving forces, restraints and opportunities anticipated to shape the future of the Carbon Footprint Management market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028. Besides, this different adverse conditions and restraining factors expected to hinder the growth of the industry worldwide is also scrutinized. Trends from both past and present fast gaining momentum and stimulating market growth and development form an important part of the study.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020, which is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. This can be largely attributed to increasing expenditure by governments in countries in the region to encourage adoption of carbon footprint management solutions and stringent regulatory framework.

The energy and utilities segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This growth can be attributed to significant rise in energy usage over the past few years owing to rapid urbanization and improving standards of living. Rising electricity demand and subsequent greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation facilities and from electronic appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners is expected to continue to drive demand for lower carbon emission solutions.

Major companies operating in the market are Carbon Footprint, Enablon, SAP, Dakota Software, ProcessMAP, IsoMetrix, IBM, Schneider Electric, Salesforce, and ENGIE

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-Premise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Residential and Commercial Buildings

Transportation and Logistics

IT and Telecom

