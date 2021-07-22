Automotive Sensors Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

The Global Automotive Sensors Market is projected to reach USD 48.29 billion in 2027.

The latest market intelligence study on the Automotive Sensors market covers the performance of both the key vendors and new entrants for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Estimated value, profits, gross margin, spending power and consumption volume form an important part of the study that aims at offering the business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel a competitive edge over others. Importantly, the study discusses a lot about, the product application, classification and performance across different regions. The industry assessment report weighs upon the top performers and also the winning strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Automotive Sensors market.

Scope of the Report:

The industry evaluation report offers a snapshot of the technology trends in the Automotive Sensors industry for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Projected data on intangible aspects such an import and export status, supply chain management, distribution channel, consumption capability and production capacity are explained through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Analysis of both the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players help business owners understand the strategies they should avoid and endorse.

China is the key country and holds a significant share for the automotive sensors market in the APAC region. Other countries like South Korea, Japan, and India have also experienced a surge in the installation of automotive sensors.

Key players in the market include Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Sensata Technologies, Allegro Microsystems, Analog Devices, Elmos Semiconductor, and CTS Corporation, among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Temperature

Thermocouple

Thermistor

MEMS

Resistance temperature detector

IC temperature sensor

Others

Pressure

MEMS

Strain gauges

Ceramic pressure sensors

Position

Angular

Linear

Oxygen

NOx

Speed

Inertial

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Image

Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductors (CMOS)

Charge-coupled Devices (CCD)

Radars

Ultrasonic

Proximity

LiDAR

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Mid-sized car

Sedan

Minivan

Convertible

Crossover

Hatchback

Others

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Compact

Utility Vehicle

Supermini

Light Truck

Others

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Mobile Truck

Limo

Recreational Vehicle

Towing Truck

Fire Trucks

Others

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Gasoline Powered

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Powertrain

Chassis

Exhaust

Safety & Control

Body Electronics

Telematics

ADAS

Others

The global Automotive Sensors market is classified on a product basis, application and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented as systems, and services & software. Considering application the market is classified as cardiology, oncology, neurology, and others. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Automotive Sensors market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Automotive Sensors market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Automotive Sensors market growth worldwide?

