Battery Monitoring System Market Share, High Demand, Future Scope, Recent Trends, Applications, Types, Products, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2028

The global battery monitoring system market size is expected to reach USD 13.40 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Automotive segment accounted for a relatively larger revenue share in the global battery monitoring system market in 2020. Rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to increase utilization of battery monitoring systems in vehicles.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global battery monitoring system market in 2020. Presence of major players in the region such as Benchmark Electronics, Inc., NDSL, Texas Instruments Incorporated, BatteryDAQ, Eagle Eye Power Solutions, LLC, and General Electric is expected to boost growth of the battery monitoring system market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Benchmark Electronics Inc., NDSL, Texas Instruments Incorporated, PowerShield, BatteryDAQ, Eagle Eye Power Solutions, LL

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the Battery Monitoring System market based on Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Wired

Wireless

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Hardware

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion Based

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Telecommunication

Industries

Energy

Others

