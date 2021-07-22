Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Business Scenario, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The Global Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market is projected to reach USD 4.84 billion in 2027. The main factors that are expected to strengthen high growth potential for POC MDx products are continuing research and development to miniaturize tests with molecular diagnostics that enable increased patient testing with higher precision and lower turnaround times.

Increasing demand in non-laboratory environments like pharmacy clinics, doctors, and home care tests, which are, by definition, portable and safe, would likely lead to lower demand on the market over the forecast period. The demand is expected to increase in CLIA tests. A number of large international bodies, including governments of developing countries, actively support and finance continuous research and development.

North America was the largest region, contributing much of the world’s revenue due to the existence of the highly technical, medical system, government, and private investments in R&D to improve MDx POC tests.

Main players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Bayer Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, BioMerieux, Dako, Abaxis Inc., OraSure Technologies Inc., and Nipro Diagnostics, among others.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/11

Test Location Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Over-the-Counter (OTC)

PoC

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

PCR-based

Genetic Sequencing-based

Hybridization-based

Microarray-based

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Hematology

Prenatal Testing

Endocrinology

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Decentralized Labs

Hospitals

Homecare

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Others

Buy [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/11

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care industry.

Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care market growth worldwide?

Read [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-diagnostics-point-of-care-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Huge demand for Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care in automotive industry

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for ceramic tiles.

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Introduction of recycling process of glass and ceramic.

4.2.3.2. High cost for mining and exports

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 6. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market By Marketing Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 7. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 8. Global Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Continued…