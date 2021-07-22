Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size, Share, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast 2020 to 2027

The global Next Generation Sequencing Market is expected to reach USD 23.59 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The benefits of high-performance sequencing compared to other generations, such as the sanger-seq and microarrays, are one of the main drivers of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry. Therefore, it is expected that the increased availability of low input DNA sampling methods would speed up the use of next-generation sequence across various clinical and research applications.

The emergence of an integrated platform based in the USA has accounted for North America’s highest revenue share. Asia-Pacific is projected to expand fastest as domestics in China are growing, along with molecular diagnostics. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Key participants include Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pre-sequencing

Sequencing

NGS Data Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Investigation

Oncology

Reproductive Health

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Others

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Next-Generation Sequencing industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Next-Generation Sequencing industry.

Next-Generation Sequencing Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Next-Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Next-Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Huge demand for Next-Generation Sequencing in automotive industry

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for ceramic tiles.

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Introduction of recycling process of glass and ceramic.

4.2.3.2. High cost for mining and exports

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Next-Generation Sequencing Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 6. Next-Generation Sequencing Market By Marketing Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 7. Next-Generation Sequencing Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 8. Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Continued…