Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market Size, Share, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast 2020 to 2027

The Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market is projected to reach USD 37.26 billion in 2027. Strict policies of the government and growing security issues are likely to propel development over the forecast period. However, increasing customer awareness about the importance of automotive intelligent lighting, including dynamic bend light and a glare-free high beam, is also expected to have a positive effect on the demand for exterior lighting.

The industry is expected to be powered by increased apprehensions about using energy-efficient methods coupled with increasing customer disposable income. In addition, growing demand for automobiles and technical advancements in the automotive industry is expected to propel use. Owing to the rising number of total vehicles purchased y-o-y across BRIC nations, lucrative growth prospects are anticipated for new entrants in the industry. Legislative authorities, therefore, need to work with suppliers of light procurement technology to develop scalable design techniques.

The Automotive Intelligent Lighting industry in Asia-Pacific is expected to expand. This region will be the industry leader in the continuous expansion of suppliers combined with a broad production base.

In January 2019, Shapelines bulbs, light work, auxiliary lights, warning light, and accessories were introduced by Hella. The company fitted a demonstration truck with lighting for buses and trailers.

Key players in the market include Osram GmbH, Valeo S.A., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Stanley Electric, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Magneti Marelli, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., General Electric, Continental, and Bosch, among others.

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Halogen

LED

Xenon

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Front/headlamps

Rear

Side

Interior

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Automotive Intelligent Lighting industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Automotive Intelligent Lighting industry.

Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Automotive Intelligent Lighting market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Automotive Intelligent Lighting market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Automotive Intelligent Lighting market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Huge demand for Automotive Intelligent Lighting in automotive industry

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for ceramic tiles.

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Introduction of recycling process of glass and ceramic.

4.2.3.2. High cost for mining and exports

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 6. Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market By Marketing Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 7. Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Continued…