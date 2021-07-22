Smart Farming Market Research Report, Demand, Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Smart Farming Market is expected to reach USD 24.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The smart farming industry is projected to be powered by factors such as steady population growth, low supply of cultivable land, subsidies from the government, and demand for new and high-quality food.

Governments in North America are effectively giving sponsorships to empower the use of brilliant water system because of rising concerns relating to water preservation. Moreover, expanding government assets to create vertical homesteads are foreseen to drive the North American market.

Key participants include Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.

The latest market intelligence study on the Smart Farming market covers the performance of both the key vendors and new entrants for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Estimated value, profits, gross margin, spending power and consumption volume form an important part of the study that aims at offering the business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel a competitive edge over others. Importantly, the study discusses a lot about, the product application, classification and performance across different regions. The industry assessment report weighs upon the top performers and also the winning strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Smart Farming market.

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Farming Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Precision farming

Livestock monitoring

Smart greenhouse

Others

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Precision Farming Application

Livestock Monitoring Application

Precision Aquaculture Application

Smart Greenhouse Application

Precision Forestry Application

Others

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, along with company profiling of key players involved in the global Smart Farming market. The authors of the report make sure to equip readers with a thorough evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them of the current and future changes that can be expected. The competitive analysis offered in the report inspects the market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players controlling a significant portion of the global Smart Farming market.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

