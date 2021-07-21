Sterilization Equipment Market: 2021 Future Set to Massive Growth with High CAGR value

The Sterilization Equipment Market report delivers a holistic analysis to understand the development scope of and derive the growth rate for the forecast period. The report particularizes the market condition and forecasts the market size in the future. The report further studies the opportunities, influencers, driving factors, and limitations, by a thorough study of the leading market players of the Medical Devices industry from different global regions, their product/service types, and application markets. The prime aim of the report is to determine the revenue growth, market value, market share, CAGR, scope, challenges, growth promoters, etc.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

STERIS Corporation (US)

Getinge Group (Sweden)

3M Company Group (US)

Belimed AG (Switzerland)

MMM Group (Germany)

MATACHANA Group (Spain)

Sotera Health (US)

Cantel Medical (US)

Advanced Sterilization Products (US)

Cardinal Health (US)

Tuttnauer (Switzerland)

DE LAMA S.p.A. (Italy)

Systec GmbH (Germany)

Steelco S.p.A. (Italy)

Noxilizer, Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

E-BEAM Services, Inc. (US)

Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. (US)

Cosmed Group, Inc. (US)

Andersen Products, Inc. (US)

Stryker(US)

C.B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipement (Italy)

Continental Equipment Company (US)

Midwest Sterilization Corporation (US).

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%)

Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%) By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%)

C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%) By Region: North America (40%), Europe (28%), AsiaPacific (20%), Latin America (6%) , and the Middle East & Africa (6%)

The global sterilization equipment market is projected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2025 from USD 12.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the market is largely driven by factors such as rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing number of surgical procedures, and growing focus on food sterilization and disinfection. Emerging economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

Covid -19 Impact On The Sterilization Equipment Market

Equipment sterilization plays a critical role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in healthcare settings. During the outbreak, patient-to-patient pathogen transmission via medical devices can be entirely prevented by properly sterilizing medical devices. The usage of reprocessed equipment to disinfect or sterilize medical devices is higher than normal during the pandemic since improper decontamination of surgical instruments, endoscopic devices, respiratory care devices, and reusable hemodialysis machines can lead to arise in the threat due to COVID. This has increased the demand for sterilization consumables to ensure proper sterilization of medical devices.

Market Dynamics

Driver:Rising Incidence Of Hospital Acquired Diseases

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. These include central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and ventilator-associated pneumonia. The most common bacteria associated with HAIs include C. difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Klebsiella, E. coli, Enterococcus, and Pseudomonas species. The growing prevalence of HAIs globally is the primary growth driver for the sterilization equipment market. HAIs affect around 5%–10% of all hospitalized patients in the US annually, as per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As reported by the OECD in 2018, nearly 3.8 million patients develop HAIs every year in Europe.

BURNING ISSUES: Non-compliance to sterilization standards

According to the Joint Commission, in 2016, there has been an increase in the non-compliance rate among hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and office-based surgery facilities. In addition, the aforementioned standard to reduce the risk of infections associated with medical equipment, devices, and supplies was one of the top five non-compliant requirements.

OPPORTUNITY: Re-introduction of ethylene oxide sterilization

With the growing number of cases of COVID-19 worldwide, EtO is preferred to sterilize protective gear and single-use instruments prior to their initial use. This sterilization technology plays a vital role in enabling the sterilization of critical medical products and devices before they reach patients. According to the FDA, more than 20 billion devices sold in the US every year are sterilized with EtO, accounting for approximately 50% of the devices that require sterilization.

“Sterilization instruments segment accounted for a significant share of the sterilization equipment market, by product & services, in 2019”

By product & services, the sterilization equipment market is segmented sterilization instruments, sterilization consumables & accessories and sterilization services. Of all these product & service sterilization instruments accounted for the largest share of the sterilization equipment market in 2019. The segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing number of surgeries performed.

“Hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the sterilization equipment market, by end user in 2019”

On the basis of end user, the sterilization equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, food & beverage companies, and other end users. Of all these end-user segments, hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share of the sterilization equipment market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the rapidly growing aging population, the higher surgeries performed in the hospital settings and increasing cases of HAIs.

“North America will continue to dominate the sterilization equipment market during the forecast period”

In 2019, North America was estimated to be the largest regional market for sterilization equipment, followed by Europe. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the growing demand for sterilization technologies from the healthcare industry to minimize the occurrence of HAIs, the growing geriatric population, and the consequent rise in the demand for healthcare services.

The some of the major players operating in this market are STERIS Corporation (US), Getinge Group (Sweden), 3M Company Group (US), and Belimed AG (Switzerland)

Research Coverage

This report studies the sterilization equipment market based on product & services, end user and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints and opportunities) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total sterilization equipment market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on sterilization equipment offered by the top 25 players in the sterilization equipment market. The report analyzes the sterilization equipment market by product & service, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on sterilization equipment offered by the top 25 players in the sterilization equipment market. The report analyzes the sterilization equipment market by product & service, end user, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the sterilization equipment market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the sterilization equipment market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the sterilization equipment market

Frequently asked questions

What are the growth opportunities in the sterilization equipment market across major regions in the future?

Emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth and adoption of sterilization services. Will this scenario continue during the next five years?

Where will all the advancements in products offered by various companies take the industry in the mid- to long-term?

What are the various sterilization equipment product types and their respective market shares in the overall market?

What are the new trends and advancements in the sterilization equipment market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on sterilization equipment market?

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.4 Years Considered For The Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 3 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 4 Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Growth Forecast

2.4 Data Triangulation Methodology

Figure 5 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 6 Sterilization Equipment Market, By Product & Service, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 7 Sterilization Equipment Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Sterilization Equipment Market, By Region, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Sterilization Equipment Market Overview

Figure 9 Increasing Incidence Of Hospital-Acquired Infections To Drive Market Growth During The Forecast Period

4.2 North America: Sterilization Equipment Market, By Product & Service (2019)

Figure 10 Sterilization Instruments Segment Accounted For The Largest Market Share In 2019

4.3 Geographical Snapshot Of The Sterilization Equipment Market

Figure 11 China To Register The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 12 Sterilization Equipment Market: Drivers, Opportunities, And Burning Issues

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence Of Hospital-Acquired Infections

5.2.1.2 Rising Number Of Surgical Procedures

Table 1 Number Of Surgical Procedures Performed In 2016 And 2017

5.2.1.3 Rising Focus On Food Sterilization And Disinfection

5.2.1.4 Growth In The Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries

5.2.1.5 Increasing Outsourcing Of Sterilization Services

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Re-Introduction Of Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

5.2.2.2 E-Beam Sterilization

5.2.2.3 Emerging Markets

5.2.3 Burning Issues

5.2.3.1 Non-Compliance To Sterilization Standards

Table 2 Non-Compliance Rate Among End Users In 2016

5.2.4 Covid-19 Impact On The Sterilization Equipment Market

6 Sterilization Equipment Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

Table 3 Sterilization Equipment Market, By Product & Service, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Sterilization Equipment Market, By Product & Service, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Sterilization Instruments

Table 5 Sterilization Instruments Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Sterilization Instruments Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.1 Heat/High-Temperature Sterilization Instruments

Table 9 Heat/High-Temperature Sterilization Instruments Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Heat/High-Temperature Sterilization Instruments Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 11 Heat/High-Temperature Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Heat/High-Temperature Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.1.1 Moist Heat/Steam Sterilization Instruments

6.2.1.1.1 Moist Heat Sterilization Is One Of The Oldest Heat Sterilization Techniques Used

Table 13 Moist Heat/Steam Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 14 Moist Heat/Steam Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.1.2 Dry Heat Sterilization Instruments

6.2.1.2.1 Increasing Usage In Laboratory Glassware Sterilization Will Drive Market Growth

Table 15 Dry Heat Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Dry Heat Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2 Low-Temperature Sterilization Instruments

Table 17 Low-Temperature Sterilization Instruments Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 18 Low-Temperature Sterilization Instruments Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 19 Low-Temperature Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 20 Low-Temperature Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.1 Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Instruments

6.2.2.1.1 Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Instruments Dominate The Low-Temperature Sterilization Instruments Market

Table 21 Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 22 Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.2 Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Instruments

6.2.2.2.1 Eto Is Widely Used For Plastic Products/Packaging That May Be Discolored By Irradiation

Table 23 Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 24 Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.3 Ozone-Based Sterilization Instruments

6.2.2.3.1 Cost Savings And Lack Of Residue Have Made Ozone-Based Sterilization Popular Among Stakeholders

Table 25 Ozone-Based Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 26 Ozone-Based Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.4 Formaldehyde Sterilization Instruments

6.2.2.4.1 Effectiveness Of Formaldehyde Sterilizers To Sterilize Heat-Sensitive Goods Is Expected To Boost The Market

Table 27 Formaldehyde Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 28 Formaldehyde Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.5 Other Low-Temperature Sterilization Instruments

Table 29 Other Low-Temperature Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 30 Other Low-Temperature Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.3 Ionizing Radiation Sterilization Instruments

Table 31 Ionizing Radiation Sterilization Instruments Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 32 Ionizing Radiation Sterilization Instruments Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.3.1 Gamma Radiation Sterilization Instruments

6.2.3.1.1 Safety, Reliability, And High Effectiveness Of Gamma Radiation Sterilization Have Driven Its Adoption

Table 33 Gamma Radiation Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 34 Gamma Radiation Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.3.2 E-Beam Radiation Sterilization Instruments

6.2.3.2.1 E-Beam Radiation Sterilization Instruments Will Witness High Adoption In The Coming Years

Table 35 E-Beam Radiation Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 36 E-Beam Radiation Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.4 Filtration Sterilization Instruments

6.2.4.1 Wide Use Of Filtration Sterilization In The Pharmaceutical And Food Industries Will Boost The Market Growth

Table 37 Filtration Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 38 Filtration Sterilization Instruments Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Sterilization Services

Table 39 Sterilization Services Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 40 Sterilization Services Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 41 Sterilization Services Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 42 Sterilization Services Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services

6.3.1.1 Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services Dominate The Sterilization Services Market

Table 43 Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 44 Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Gamma Radiation Sterilization Services

6.3.2.1 Increasing Use Of Gamma Radiation Sterilization Services In The Life Science Industry Will Drive Market Growth

Table 45 Gamma Radiation Sterilization Services Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Gamma Radiation Sterilization Services Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.3 E-Beam Sterilization Services

6.3.3.1 E-Beam Sterilization Services To Register The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period

Table 47 E-Beam Sterilization Services Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 48 E-Beam Sterilization Services Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.4 Steam Sterilization Services

6.3.4.1 Limited Application Of Steam Sterilization Has Affected Market Growth

Table 49 Steam Sterilization Services Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 50 Steam Sterilization Services Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.5 Other Sterilization Services

Table 51 Other Sterilization Services Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 52 Other Sterilization Services Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4 Sterilization Consumables & Accessories

Table 53 Sterilization Consumables & Accessories Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 54 Sterilization Consumables & Accessories Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 55 Sterilization Consumables & Accessories Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 56 Sterilization Consumables & Accessories Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.1 Sterilization Indicators

Table 57 Sterilization Indicators Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 58 Sterilization Indicators Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 59 Sterilization Indicators Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 60 Sterilization Indicators Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.1.1 Chemical Indicators

6.4.1.1.1 Chemical Indicators Dominate The Sterilization Indicators Market, By Type

Table 61 Chemical Sterilization Indicators Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 62 Chemical Sterilization Indicators Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.1.2 Biological Indicators

6.4.1.2.1 Biological Indicators Will Register The Highest Cagr In The Sterilization Indicators Market

Table 63 Biological Sterilization Indicators Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 64 Biological Sterilization Indicators Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.2 Pouches

6.4.2.1 The Increasing Demand For Pouches Is Attributed To Their Single-Use Nature And Short Shelf-Life

Table 65 Pouches Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 66 Pouches Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.3 Lubricants

6.4.3.1 Increasing Number Of Surgeries Has Driven The Demand For Lubricants

Table 67 Lubricants Market, By Region, 2016–2019(Usd Million)

Table 68 Lubricants Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.4 Sterilization Accessories

6.4.4.1 Growing Awareness Of Sterilization Is Driving Demand For Accessories

Table 69 Sterilization Accessories Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 70 Sterilization Accessories Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.5 Covid-19 Impact On The Sterilization Equipment Market

7 Sterilization Equipment Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

Table 71 Sterilization Equipment Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 72 Sterilization Equipment Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Hospitals & Clinics

7.2.1 Hospitals & Clinics Are The Largest End Users Of Sterilization Equipment

Table 73 Sterilization Equipment Market For Hospitals & Clinics, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 74 Sterilization Equipment Market For Hospitals & Clinics, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Medical Device Companies

7.3.1 Medical Devices Are Primarily Sterilized Using Heat Sterilization & Low-Temperature Sterilization Methods

Table 75 Applications Of Different Methods Of Sterilization In Medical Device Companies

Table 76 Sterilization Equipment Market For Medical Device Companies, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 77 Sterilization Equipment Market For Medical Device Companies, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4 Pharmaceutical Companies

7.4.1 Growth In The Pharmaceutical Industry To Drive The Adoption Of Sterilization Equipment

Table 78 Different Methods Of Sterilization In Pharmaceutical Companies

Table 79 Sterilization Equipment Market For Pharmaceutical Companies, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 80 Sterilization Equipment Market For Pharmaceutical Companies, By Region, 2017–2024 (Usd Million)

7.5 Food & Beverage Companies

7.5.1 Increasing Incidence Of Foodborne Diseases To Support Market Growth

Table 81 Sterilization Equipment Market For Food & Beverage Companies, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 82 Sterilization Equipment Market For Food & Beverage Companies, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.6 Other End Users

Table 83 Sterilization Equipment Market For Other End Users, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 84 Sterilization Equipment Market For Other End Users, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.7 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Sterilization Equipment Market

8 Sterilization Equipment Market, By Region

Read More………………

