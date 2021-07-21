Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market: 2021 Future Set to Massive Growth with High CAGR value

The Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market report describes the market overview, segments, applications, commitment, and market trends for the Medical Devices industry. This market research is achieved by analyzing the growth trend, market status, growth rate, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, limits, channels, vendors, and suppliers. This universal survey research guide is prepared by efficient analysis on key promoters and secondary influencers, market share, top segments, and regional division. Further, examining of significant industry patterns, market size, and market share are highlighted in the Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market report.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=530937

Key Players:

Hologic Inc. (US),

Laurane Medical (US),

Mermaid Medical A/S (Denmark),

IZI Medical Products (US),

Matek Medical Inc. (Turkey),

Tsunami Medical Inc. (Italy),

BPB Medica (Italy),

Sirius Medical BV (Netherlands),

Molli Surgical Inc. (Canada),

Argon Medical Devices (US),

B.D. Company (US),

Cianna Medical (US),

Endomagnetics Ltd. (UK),

Health Beacons, Inc. (Australia),

Intra-Medical Imaging LLC (US),

IsoAid, LLC (US),

Leica Biosystems (Germany),

SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH (Germany),

SurgicEye GmbH (Germany) and Ranfac Corporation ((US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the breast lesion localization methods market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The market for breast lesion localization methods is expected to grow from 3,974.4 thousands of procedures in 2020 to 5750.9 thousands of procedures by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The breast lesion localization methods market is driven primarily by the increasing incidence of breast cancer, rising number of breast cancer surgeries, and growing awareness on the early detection of breast cancer. However, uncertainty in regulatory approval procedures is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The Covid-19 pandemic has largely impacted healthcare delivery globally since December 2019. Non-essential procedures related to breast cancer care and routine breast screening programs have been postponed in many countries as healthcare resources are diverted to handle the pandemic crisis. The selection of the type of breast lesion localization method in the current scenario and in the post lockdown period can be considered from three aspects: time taken for procedure, re-operation/re-excision rates and cost of the breast lesion localization device.

Revised guidelines for breast cancer care have been suggested by cancer organizations and oncologists in most regions, most of which focus on minimizing outpatient and inpatient admissions and staggering schedules to reduce patient influx daily. The time taken for the procedure becomes crucial in this scenario for the convenience of patients and healthcare providers and also to lower the chances of spread of viral infection. In this case, healthcare providers may not favor wire guided localization (WGL) procedures as they require almost twice as much time as other procedures. Moreover, the chances of re-excision in case of this procedure is also high.

“The wire localization segment held the largest share of the breast lesion localization methods market in 2020.”

Based on type, the breast lesion localization methods market is divided into five major segments—wire localization, isotope localization, magnetic localization, electromagnetic localization, and others. The wire localization segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization methods market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to its accuracy in abnormal tissue localization, minimum removal of normal tissues, minimal scarring, and the availability of reimbursement for breast lesion localization devices.

“Asia Pacific accounted the largest share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific accounted the largest share and is projected to record the highest growth in the breast lesion localization methods market during the forecast period. The rapidly increasing patient population, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, high government spending on breast cancer research, and increasing awareness are the major factors supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific breast lesion localization methods market.

The report also contains a detailed analysis of end-user preference for the adoption of different breast lesion localization methods. The research findings cited in the report encapsulates the important selection criteria for breast lesion localization methods from an end-user point of view. It analyses importance given to the particular criteria while selecting a breast lesion localization methods. Important criteria for the selection of breast lesion localization methods include detection and success rate, re-excision rate, cost, mean localization time, effectiveness, safety, and ease of use.

In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the breast lesion localization method market.

By Company: Tier 1: 60%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 10%

Tier 1: 60%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 10% By Designation: C-level Executives: 47%, Directors: 33%, and Others: 20%

C-level Executives: 47%, Directors: 33%, and Others: 20% By Region: North America: 57%, Europe: 26%, APAC: 9%, and the RoW: 8%

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the breast lesion localization methods market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size (in terms of volume) and the growth potential of this market across different segments by type, usage, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information regarding the closest approximations of breast lesion localization procedures market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, gain insights to better position their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Get Discount on the Latest Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=530937

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Category-Wise Inclusions And Exclusions In The Breast Lesion Localization Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

Table 1 Standard Currency Conversion Rate

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Primary Sources For The Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primaries: Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Market Sizing Approach For The Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market: Demand-Side Approach (Approach 1)

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Demand-Side Approach (Approach 1)

2.2.2 Market Sizing Approach For The Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market: Demand-Side (Approach 2)

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Demand-Side Approach (Approach 2)

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation: Demand-Side Approach (Approach 3)

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 7 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.3.1 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market, By Type,2020 Vs. 2025 (Thousand Procedures)

Figure 9 Radioisotope Localization Methods Market, By Type,2020 Vs. 2025 (Thousand Procedures)

Figure 10 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market, By Usage,2020 Vs. 2025 (Thousand Procedures)

Figure 11 Geographic Snapshot: Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Overview

Figure 12 Rising Awareness Is Expected To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Asia Pacific: Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market, 2019

Figure 13 Wire Localization Held The Largest Share Of The Asia Pacific Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market In 2019

4.3 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market: Geographic Mix

Figure 14 Asia Pacific Will Continue To Dominate The Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Till 2025

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 15 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.3 Drivers

5.3.1 Growing Incidence Of Breast Cancer

Table 2 Top 10 Countries With The Highest Incidence Of Breast Cancer, 2018

Figure 16 Incidence Of Breast Cancer (Million Cases) From 2012–2025

5.3.2 Increasing Number Of Breast Cancer Surgeries

Figure 17 Estimated Number Of Breast Cancer Surgeries (Million Cases) From 2012–2024

5.3.3 Increasing Awareness On The Early Detection Of Breast Cancer

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1 Uncertainty In Regulatory Approval Procedures

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 Emerging Economies Offer High Growth Potential

5.5.2 Increasing Adoption Of Technologically Advanced Localization Procedures

5.6 Challenges

5.6.1 Shortage Of Oncologists

5.7 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Breast Lesion Localization Market: Restructuring Of Breast Cancer Care

5.8 Adjacent Market Tables

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1 Electromagnetic Waves For Localization Of Breast Lesions

6.1.2 Radiofrequency Identification In Breast Lesion Localization

6.1.3 Machine Learning Algorithms For Computer-Aided Breast Lesion Detection

6.1.4 Reimbursement Guidelines For Breast Lesion Localization Device Placement

Figure 18 Codes, Definitions, & Physician Payment For Breast Lesion Localization Procedures (Medicare & Medicaid Services – Hopps)

Figure 19 Reimbursement For Breast Lesion Localization Device Placement, 2014–2018

7 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

Table 3 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market, By Type,2017–2019 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 4 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market, By Type,2020–2025 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 5 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market, By Type,2017–2019 (USD Million)

Table 6 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market, By Type,2020–2025 (USD Million)

7.2 Wire Localization

Table 7 Wire Localization Methods Market, By Region, 2017–2019 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 8 Wire Localization Methods Market, By Region,2020–2025 (Thousand Procedures)

7.3 Radioisotope Localization

Table 9 Radioisotope Localization Methods Market, By Type, 2017–2019 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 10 Radioisotope Localization Methods Market, By Type,2020–2025 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 11 Radioisotope Localization Methods Market, By Type, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

Table 12 Radioisotope Localization Methods Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

Table 13 Radioisotope Localization Methods Market, By Region, 2017–2019 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 14 Radioisotope Localization Methods Market, By Region,2020–2025 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 15 Radioisotope Localization Methods Market, By Region,2017–2019 (USD Million)

Table 16 Radioisotope Localization Methods Market, By Region,2020–2025 (USD Million)

7.3.1 Radioguided Occult Lesion Localization (Roll)

Table 17 Radioguided Occult Lesion Localization Market, By Region, 2017–2019 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 18 Radioguided Occult Lesion Localization Market, By Region,2020–2025 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 19 Radioguided Occult Lesion Localization Market, By Region,2017–2019 (USD Million)

Table 20 Radioguided Occult Lesion Localization Market, By Region,2020–2025 (USD Million)

7.3.2 Radioactive Seed Localization (Rsl)

Table 21 Radioactive Seed Localization Market, By Region,2017–2019 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 22 Radioactive Seed Localization Market, By Region,2020–2025 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 23 Radioactive Seed Localization Market, By Region,2017–2019 (USD Million)

Table 24 Radioactive Seed Localization Market, By Region,2020–2025 (USD Million)

7.4 Magnetic Localization

Table 25 Magnetic Localization Methods Market, By Region,2017–2019 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 26 Magnetic Localization Methods Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Thousand Procedures

Table 27 Magnetic Localization Methods Market, By Region,2017–2019 (USD Million)

Table 28 Magnetic Localization Methods Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

7.5 Electromagnetic Localization

7.6 Other Localization Methods

Table 29 Other Localization Methods Market, By Region,2017–2019 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 30 Other Localization Methods Market, By Region,2020–2025 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 31 Other Localization Methods Market, By Region,2017–2019 (USD Million)

Table 32 Other Localization Methods Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

7.7 Covid-19 Impact On The Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market, By Type

8 Breast Lesion Localization Market, By Usage

8.1 Introduction

Table 33 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market, By Usage,2017–2019 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 34 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market, By Usage,2020–2025 (Thousand Procedures)

8.2 Sentinel Lymph Node Identification

Table 35 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market For Sentinel Lymph Node Identification, By Region, 2017–2019 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 36 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market For Sentinel Lymph Node Identification, By Region, 2020–2025 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 37 North America: Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market For Sentinel Lymph Node Identification, By Country, 2017–2019 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 38 North America: Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market For Sentinel Lymph Node Identification, By Country, 2020–2025 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 39 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market For Sentinel Lymph Node Identification, By Surgery Type, 2017–2019 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 40 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market For Sentinel Lymph Node Identification, By Surgery Type, 2020–2025 (Thousand Procedures)

8.2.1 Lumpectomy

8.2.1.1 High Survival Rates Favor The Adoption Of Lumpectomy

Table 41 Sentinel Lymph Node Identification Market For Lumpectomy,By Region, 2017–2019 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 42 Sentinel Lymph Node Identification Market For Lumpectomy,By Region, 2020–2025 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 43 North America: Sentinel Lymph Node Identification Market For Lumpectomy, By Country, 2017–2019 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 44 North America: Sentinel Lymph Node Identification Market For Lumpectomy, By Country, 2020–2025 (Thousand Procedures)

8.2.2 Mastectomy

8.2.2.1 There Is A Low Risk Of Cancer Recurrence In Mastectomy

Table 45 Global Number Of Mastectomy Procedures Per 10,000 Population, 2012–2024

Table 46 Sentinel Lymph Node Identification Market For Mastectomy,By Region, 2017–2019 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 47 Sentinel Lymph Node Identification Market For Mastectomy,By Region, 2020–2025 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 48 North America: Sentinel Lymph Node Identification Market For Mastectomy, By Country, 2017–2019 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 49 North America: Sentinel Lymph Node Identification Market For Mastectomy, By Country, 2020–2025 (Thousand Procedures)

8.3 Tumor Identification

8.3.1 Increasing Focus On Early Breast Cancer Detection Driving The Growth Of The Tumor Identification Segment

Table 50 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market For Tumor Identification, By Region, 2017–2019 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 51 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market For Tumor Identification, By Region, 2020–2025 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 52 North America: Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market For Tumor Identification, By Country, 2017–2019 (Thousand Procedures)

Table 53 North America: Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market For Tumor Identification, By Country, 2020–2025 (Thousand Procedures)

9 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

Read More…………..

Purchase the Report Directly @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=530937

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact Us: