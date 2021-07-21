Healthcare BPO Market: 2021 Future Set to Massive Growth with High CAGR value

The global Healthcare BPO Market report delivers a holistic analysis to understand the development scope and derive the growth rate for the forecast period. The report particularizes the market condition and forecasts the market size in the future. The report further studies the opportunities, influencers, driving factors, and limitations, by a thorough study of the leading market players of the Healthcare industry from different global regions, their product/service types, and application markets. The prime aim of the report is to determine the revenue growth, market value, market share, CAGR, scope, challenges, growth promoters, etc.

The Healthcare BPO Market report describes the market overview, segments, applications, commitment, and market trends for the Healthcare industry. This market research is achieved by analyzing the growth trend, market status, growth rate, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, limits, channels, vendors, and suppliers. This universal survey research guide is prepared by efficient analysis on key promoters and secondary influencers, market share, top segments, and regional division. Further, examining significant industry patterns, market size, and market share are highlighted in the Healthcare BPO Market report.

The global healthcare BPO market is projected to reach USD 468.5 billion by 2026 from USD 296.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Healthcare BPO Market by Outsourcing Models, Provider (Patient Care, RCM), Payer (Claims Management, Billing & Accounts), Life Science (R&D, Manufacturing, Sales & Marketing (Analytics, Research)), & Region (Source, Destination) – Global Forecasts to 2026

Top key players operating in the healthcare BPO market are-

Accenture (Ireland), Cognizant (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Xerox Corporation (US), WNS (Holdings) Limited (India), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), IQVIA (US), Mphasis (India), Genpact (US), Wipro (India), Infosys BPM (India), Firstsource Solutions (India), IBM Corporation (US), HCL Technologies (India), Sutherland Global (US), GeBBS Healthcare Solutions (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Omega Healthcare (India), R1 RCM (US), Invensis Technologies (India), UnitedHealth Group (US), Sykes Enterprises (US), PAREXEL International (US), Access Healthcare (US), Akurate Management Solutions (US).

Healthcare BPO is a practice in which healthcare organizations outsource their business operations to third-party organizations. The aim of healthcare business process outsourcing services is to reduce administration costs for healthcare providers and enhance patient satisfaction. The healthcare BPO sector handles a variety of activities ranging from data entry to medical claims processing services. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the need to curtail the escalating healthcare costs, rising demand for niche services, growing outsourcing in the life science industries, and lack of in-house expertise in the end-use industries. On the other hand, hidden costs associated with outsourcing services and concerns related to losing visibility and control over the business process are expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 37%, and Tier 3 – 21%

Director-level – 24%, C-level – 34%, and Others – 42% By Region: North America – 32%, Europe – 30%, APAC –24%, Rest of the World –14%

Research Coverage

This report studies the Healthcare BPO market based on provider service, payer service, life science service and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to two main geographies – source and destination.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

