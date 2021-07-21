Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market: 2021 Future Set to Massive Growth with High CAGR value

The Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market report delivers a holistic analysis to understand the development scope and derive the growth rate for the forecast period. The report particularizes the market condition and forecasts the market size in the future. The report further studies the opportunities, influencers, driving factors, and limitations, by a thorough study of the leading market players of the Healthcare industry from different global regions, their product/service types, and application markets. The prime aim of the report is to determine the revenue growth, market value, market share, CAGR, scope, challenges, growth promoters, etc.

The global digital therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2026 from USD 3.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 31.4%. Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market by Application (Prediabetes, Nutrition, Care, Diabetes, CVD, CNS, CRD, MSD, GI, Substance Abuse, Rehabilitation), Sales Channel (B2C, Patient, Caregiver, B2B, Providers, Payer, Employer, Pharma) – Global Forecasts to 2026

List of Companies Profiled in the Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market Report

Noom (US) Livongo Health (US) Omada Health (US) WellDoc (US) Pear Therapeutics (US) Proteus Digital Health (US) Propeller Health (US) Akili Interactive Labs (US) Better Therapeutics (US) Happify (US) Kaia Health (Germany) Mango Health (US) Click Therapeutics (US) Canary Health (US) Wellthy Therapeutics (India) Cognoa (US) Ayogo Health (Canada) Mindstrong Health (US) 2Morrow (US) Ginger (US) BehaVR Inc., (US) Mindable Health (Germany) Virta Health (US) Hinge Health (US) Doktor.se (Sweden)

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market Segmentation:

Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market: By Application

Prediabetes,

Nutrition,

Care,

Diabetes,

CVD,

CNS,

CRD,

MSD,

GI,

Substance Abuse,

Rehabilitation

Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market: By Sales Channel

B2C,

Patient,

Caregiver,

B2B,

Providers,

Payer,

Employer,

Pharma

Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of preventable chronic diseases, the need to control healthcare costs, rising focus on preventive healthcare, and rising investments in digital therapeutics. However, a lack of awareness and access to digital therapeutics programs in developing countries, resistance from traditional healthcare providers, and unstable payment models are challenging the growth of this market.

Research Coverage:

This report provides a study of the digital therapeutics market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as sales channel, application, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall digital therapeutics market and its sub-segments. This report will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, gain insights to position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. It will also enable stakeholders to gauge the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

