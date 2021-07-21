Indonesia Life Insurance Market Report- Growth, And Competitive Analysis | PT Prudential Life Assurance

The study includes analysis of the Indonesia Life Insurance Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Indonesia Life Insurance Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Indonesia Life Insurance Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report
PT Prudential Life Assurance
PT Asuransi Simas Jiwa
PT AIA Financial
PT Asuransi Allianz Life Indonesia
PT Asuransi Jiwasraya (Persero)
PT Asuransi Jiwa Adisarana Wanaartha
PT Indolife Pensiontama
PT Asuransi Jiwa Manulife Indonesia
PT Axa Mandiri Financial Services
PT Capital Life Indonesia
PT BNI Life Insurance
and more..
Indonesia Life Insurance Market Report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Indonesian life insurance segment. This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Indonesian life insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, insurance density, penetration and assets during the review period (2014-2018) and forecast period (2018-2023).
The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Indonesian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country. The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights-
– Key insights into the dynamics of the Indonesian life insurance industry.
– Comparison of Indonesian life insurance segments, along with premium and claim trends.
– A comprehensive overview of the Indonesian economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.
– Indonesian insurance regulatory frameworks evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
– Indonesian life insurance industrys market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.
– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors profiles.
Scope of this Report-
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Indonesia –
– It provides historical values for the Indonesian life insurance segment for the reports 2014-2018 review period, and projected figures for the 2018-2023 forecast period.
– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Indonesian life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2023.
– It profiles the top life insurance companies in Indonesia and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to Buy this Report-
– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to Indonesian life insurance segment, and each category within it.
– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Indonesian life insurance segment.
– Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment.
– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Economy Overview
Key Macroeconomic Indicators
GlobalData Country Risk Index
Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment
Chapter 4 Summary Trend and KPIs
Penetration and Growth
Premiums and Lines of Business
Assets and Investment
Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk
Evolution
Key Facts
Licensing Requirements
Chapter 6 Business Performance and Market Share
Life Insurance
Pension
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8 Competitor Profiles
Chapter 9 Insurtech
Chapter 10 Consumer Insight Survey
Chapter 11 Appendix