Diagnostic Imaging Services Market by Application: OB/Gyn, Orthopedics, Oncology, Vascular, Neurology

ReportsnReports added Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Diagnostic Imaging Services Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- RadNet, Inc. (US), Sonic Healthcare (Australia), Dignity Health (US), Novant Health (US), Alliance Medical (UK), InHealth Group (UK), Medica Group (UK), Global Diagnostics (Australia), and Healthcare Imaging Services Pty Ltd. (Australia), among others.

The diagnostic imaging services market is projected to reach USD 693.4 billion by 2024 from USD 539.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2024. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the rapidly growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of associated diseases and growing awareness about early disease detection and the widening scope of clinical applications. On the other hand, factors such as the high cost of diagnostic imaging systems and the low reimbursement structure for outpatient imaging facilities are likely to restrain the growth of the diagnostic imaging services market to a certain extent in the coming years.

Diagnostic imaging services make use of different modalities for the diagnosis and detection of various medical conditions, such as neurology, dentistry, oncology, cardiovascular, and mammography. The key modalities used for providing these services include X-ray imaging, computed tomography, ultrasound, MRI, nuclear imaging, and mammography. In 2018, the x-ray segment accounted for the largest share of the diagnostic imaging services market. The key factors driving the growth of this market include the rising geriatric population, lower cost of X-rays as compared to other imaging modalities, favorable returns on investments, and technological advancements in X-ray imaging systems.

This research report categorizes the diagnostic imaging services market, by modality, application, end user, and region. The report also studies factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting market growth. It also provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets concerning individual growth trends, and it also forecasts the revenue of the market segments for four main regions.

