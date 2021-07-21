WOMEN’S HEALTH CARE MARKET BY APPLICATION: FEMALE INFERTILITY, POSTMENOPAUSAL OSTEOPOROSIS, ENDOMETRIOSIS, CONTRACEPTION, PCOS, MENOPAUSE

ReportsnReports added Women’s Health Care Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Women’s Health Care Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Women’s Health Care Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2871631

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Bayer AG (Germany)

Allergan (Dublin)

Merck & Co. (US)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Amgen (US)

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (US)

Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Lupin (India)

Blairex Laboratories (US)

Apothecus Pharmaceutical (US)

Eli Lilly And Company (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson(US)

The global women’s healthcare market is projected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2024 from USD 9.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing incidence of chronic health conditions among women, growing demand for contraceptives to prevent unintended pregnancies, growing focus on R&D by key players for the development of advanced products, and the government initiatives to curb population growth. On the other hand, the reluctance to use contraceptives is a major factor limiting the market growth.

This report provides a study of the women’s healthcare market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as drug, application, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Single User License: US $ 5650

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2871631

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall women’s healthcare market and its sub segments. This report will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, and gain insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies. It will also enable stakeholders to gauge the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimations

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Women’s Healthcare Market Overview

4.2 Market, By Drug (2019–2024)

4.3 Market, By Application (2019 vs 2024)

4.4 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Incidence of Chronic Health Conditions Among Women

5.2.1.2 Demand for Contraceptives to Prevent Unintended Pregnancies

5.2.1.3 Government Initiatives to Curb Population Growth

5.2.1.4 Growing Focus on Product R&D

5.2.2 Market Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3 Market Challenges

5.2.3.1 Reluctance to Use Contraceptives

5.2.3.2 Market, By Drug

5.3 Introduction

5.4 Prolia

5.4.1 Prolia Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

5.5 Xgeva

5.5.1 Xgeva is Primarily Marketed in the US and European Countries

5.6 Forteo

5.6.1 Eli Lilly is Expected to Experience A Revenue Decline in the Coming Years Due to the Patent Expiry of Forteo

5.7 Mirena

5.7.1 Mirena is Widely Accepted Amongst End Users Owing to the Minimal Side-Effects Associated With It

5.8 Nuvaring

5.8.1 Nuvaring is One of the Top-Selling Drugs From Merck (US) in the Women’s Health Category

5.9 Premarin

5.9.1 Premarin is Used for the Treatment of Osteoporosis in Women

5.10 Ortho Tri-Cy Lo (28)

5.10.1 Growing Number of Anda to Market Generic Versions of Ortho Tri-Cy Lo (28) to Hamper Its Sales in the Coming Years

5.11 Evista

5.11.1 Intense Generic Competition has Led to A Year-On-Year Decline in Evista’s Sales

5.12 Reclast/Aclasta

5.12.1 Aclasta has More Benefits as Compared to Other Drugs

5.13 Zometa

5.13.1 Early Patent Expiry of Zometa in the US and Europe has Affected Its Sales

5.14 Minastrin 24 FE

5.14.1 Availability of Low-Priced Generic Versions of Minastrin 24 FE is One of the Main Reasons for the Lower Sales of This Drug

5.15 Actonel

5.15.1 Intense Competition in the Osteoporosis Market has Led to A Sales Decline in Actonel in the Last Few Years

5.16 Pipeline Drugs

6 Women’s Healthcare Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

6.2.1 High Prevalence of Osteoporosis in Women has Prompted Companies to Focus on This Therapeutic Area

6.3 Contraceptives

6.3.1 Benefits Offered By Contraceptives Driving Their Demand Among End Users

6.4 Menopause

6.4.1 Demand for Non-Hormonal Therapies has Increased Over the Last Few Years

6.5 Hormonal Infertility

6.5.1 Increasing Awareness About Ovulation Health to Support Market Growth

6.6 Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

6.6.1 Growing Prevalence of Pcos is Responsible for the Market Growth

6.7 Endometriosis

6.7.1 Orilissa is the First and Only Oral Treatment Specifically Available for Women With Endometriosis Pain

6.8 Other Applications

7 Women’s Healthcare Market, By Region

and more…