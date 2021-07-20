Bakken Shale in the United States Market Report- Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Outlook to 2022, 2020 Update

ReportsnReports added US Bakken Shale Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. US Bakken Shale Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. US Bakken Shale Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

The Bakken Shale play is the second largest oil producing region in the US behind the Permian Basin. In 2019, it averaged over 1.4 million barrels of oil per day (mmbd) which made up almost 17% of the total United States oil production. This region witnessed an increase in production and activity since 2016, but will suffer a substantial drop in production in 2020. The price drop due to the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up activity in the Bakken region. The main drivers in the decrease in production have been the shutting in of producing wells and the decrease in drilling activity in this region.

The largest oil producer in the Bakken, Continental Resources reportedly shut in majority of their wells given the circumstance that they have 0% of their production hedged going into 2020. However, the recent rebound in oil prices has given some operators the confidence to bring back some of the wells that were shut in previously, therefore leading to a marginal increase in production in June and July. Such occurrence is expected to offset the decline in legacy production and the fall in rig activity, keeping Bakken forecast to remain above 1 mmbd throughout 2020.

The report analyzes the crude oil and natural gas appraisal and production activities in the Bakken shale play in the US.

Scope of this Report-

The scope of the report includes –

– Comprehensive analysis of crude oil and natural gas production across major counties in North Dakota and Montana during 2017-2019, as well as production outlook from 2020-2022

– Detailed information of impact on monthly production due to COVID-19 pandemic

– In-depth information of well permits issued in the Bakken Shale across North Dakota, by county and by company from January 2019 to June 2020

– In-depth analysis of net acreage, reserves, production in 2020, cost trends and planned investments of major companies in the Bakken Shale play

– Detailed information of financial standings of major companies

– In-depth analysis on various completion parameters

– Comparison of planned capital expenditure by major companies

– Detailed analysis of economic metrics of major players in the Bakken Shale play

– In-depth analysis of financial and economic metrics of bankrupt companies in the Bakken Shale play

– Up-to-date information on major mergers and acquisitions in the Scoop-Stack shale between 2018 and 2020

– Overview of existing and active pipeline infrastructure in and around the Bakken Shale, along with a review of the upcoming projects in the region

. Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Overview

2.1. Bakken Shale,Recent Developments and Trends

3. Bakken Shale, Introduction

3.1. Bakken Shale, Overview

4. Bakken Shale, Production and Activity Overview

4.1. Bakken Shale, Production Analysis, 2017-2019

4.1.1. Bakken Shale, Gross Crude and Condensate Production by County, 2017-2019

4.1.2. Bakken Shale, Gross Natural Gas Production by County, 2017-2019

4.2. Bakken Shale, COVID-19 Impact on Production

4.3. Bakken Shale, Production Outlook, 2020-2022

4.3.1. Bakken Shale, Production Outlook, 2020-2022

4.4. Bakken Shale, Drilling Activity

4.4.1. Bakken Shale, Well Permits by County, North Dakota

4.4.2. Bakken Shale, Well Permits by Company, North Dakota

4.4.3. Well profile

5. Bakken Shale, Competitive Benchmarking

6. Bakken Shale, Analysis of Major Companies

7. Bakken Shale, Analysis of Bankrupt Companies

7.1. Whiting Petroleum Corp.

7.1.1. Key Financial Parameters

7.1.2. Key Operational Parameters

8. Bakken Shale, Associated Infrastructure

8.1. Pipelines

9. Mergers and Acquisition Activity in the Bakken Shale, 2018-2020

9.1. Overview of M&A Activity

9.2. Major Acquisitions

9.2.1. Whiting Petroleum divested its Bakken assets to improve liquidity

9.2.2. Hess Midstream completes acquisition of Hess Infrastructure for US$6.2 billion

9.2.3. Pembina Pipeline acquires the US portion of Cochin pipeline for US$1.5 billion

10. Appendix