Germany Wind Power Market Report- 2021 Analytical Assessment, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunities to 2027

ReportsnReports added Germany Wind Power Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Germany Wind Power Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Germany Wind Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Germany Wind Power Market Report analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in Germany. The research details renewable power market outlook in Germany (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar power) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Germany wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Germany renewable power market and Germany wind power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2019.

– Detailed overview of the countrys wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects.

– Deal analysis of the countrys wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2019

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

1.3 Wind Power, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

1.4 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, Germany, 2010-2030

2.1 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

2.2 Renewable Power Market, Germany, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3. Wind Power Market, Germany

3.1 Wind Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.2 Wind Market, Germany, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.3 Wind Power Market, Germany, Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Wind Power Market, Germany, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2019

3.5 Wind Power Market, Germany, Influences on Economy and Environment

3.6 Wind Market, Germany, Market Size, 2010-2030

3.7 Wind Power Market, Germany, Manufacture and Trade

3.8 Wind Market, Germany, Plant Based Analysis

3.9 Wind Power Market, Germany, Deal Analysis, 2019

4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Germany

4.1 Energy Market, Overview

4.2 National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) (2021-2030)

4.3 Transition of Thermal Power Plants

4.4 Nuclear Phase Out by 2022

4.5 New Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Act, 2016

4.6 New EEG Surcharge Regime

4.7 Energy Act

4.8 National Renewable Energy Action Plan

4.9 Target Grid 2050 Concept

4.10 Renewable Energy Sources Act, 2017

4.11 Offshore Wind Act 2017

4.12 Renewable Energy Auctions

4.13 Upcoming Renewable Energy Auctions

4.14 Offshore Grid Development Plan 2030 (2017)

4.15 Emission Trading Scheme

4.16 Initiatives to Reduce Greenhouse and Carbon Dioxide Emissions

4.17 Tenants Solar Power Supply

4.18 Law on Energy and Climate fund

4.19 Seventh Energy Research Program- Innovations for the Energy Transition

4.20 Feed-in Tariff

4.21 Renewable Energies Heat Act

4.22 Market Incentive Program

4.23 KfW Renewable Energy Program

4.24 BMU – Innovation Programme

4.25 Biofuel Sustainability Ordinance

4.26 Biofuel Quota

4.27 Biogas Subsidy

5. Wind Power Market, Germany, Company Profiles

5.1 RWE AG

5.2 Vattenfall AB

5.3 EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG

5.4 Uniper SE

5.5 E.ON SE

6. Appendix