ReportsnReports added Hungary Forecourt Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Hungary Forecourt Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Hungary Forecourt Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4104436

Hungary Forecourt (Fuel, Car Wash, Convenience and Foodservice) Market to 2024 is a Sector Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the Hungarian Forecourt market, with category wise fuel, car wash, convenience and foodservice values along with fuel and car wash volumes up to 2019 actual year and forecasted up to 2024. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insight into the forecourt market, based on in depth interviews with major fuel operators across Europe and proprietary data from GlobalDatas service station retail databases. Breakdown of the Major fuel retailers shop, car wash, foodservice sites. Company Fuel Volumes, Values and Market Shares; Convenience sales and Foodservice sales; Car Wash sales. Major competitor analysis by country

In 2019, the market leader in terms of fuel volumes was MOL followed by Shell and OMV

Scope of this Report-

– The total number of service stations in Hungary increased by 2.2% and reached 2,114 sites in 2019. MOL had the highest number of service stations in Hungary with 462 stations in 2019. In 2019, the market leader in terms of fuel volumes was MOL followed by Shell and OMV.

– The total number of service station car wash occasions in Hungary reached a total of 13.8 million in 2019. There were 428 sites with a car wash in 2019. Total convenience retail value in 2019 reached Ft49,430.2 million.

– Foodservice generated Ft1,910.2 million in 2015 and has grown year on year to reach a market value of Ft2,141.7 million in 2019

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Identify who are the top players in Hungary and how many fuel, foodservice, shops & car wash outlets they have. Plan effective market strategies by uncovering market share and average throughput per site of the top players in the market across Fuel, Car Wash, Covenience and Foddservice categories.

– Understand how the service station network evolving and which players are opening new outlets as well as increasing forecourt shops and car washes.

– Identify what strategies the key players have across their fuel and non- fuel offerings in terms of products sold, branding, promotions, partnerships and suppliers used

Single User License: US $ 2295

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4104436

Table of Contents

Hungary Forecourt Market Overview

Market Size Service Station

Market Forecast Service Station

Market Size Car Wash

Market Forecast Car Wash

Market Size Convenience and Foodservice

Market Forecast Convenience and Foodservice

Fuel Retailer Profiles

Methodology

Market Definition