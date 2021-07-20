Latest Viral Vector Manufacturing Market By Application: Gene Therapy, Vaccinology | Global Forecast To 2023

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Viral Vector Manufacturing Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Lonza (Switzerland), Merck (Germany), Oxford BioMedica (UK), CGT Catapult (UK), Cobra Biologics (UK), uniQure (Netherlands), FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (US), and Spark Therapeutics (US).

The viral vector manufacturing market is expected to reach USD 815.8 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 327.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 20.0%. The growth of this market is expected to be driven by rising prevalence of target diseases and disorders, the availability of funding for gene therapy development, effectiveness of viral vectors in gene therapy delivery, and ongoing research into viral vector-based gene & cell therapies. On the other hand, the high cost of gene therapies and short shelf-life of viral vectors are likely to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The report analyzes the viral vector manufacturing market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various aspects such as type, disease, application, end user, and region. The report also includes the competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

By disease, the viral vector manufacturing market is segmented into cancer, genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and other diseases. During the forecast period, the genetic disorders segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the accelerated research activities on various genetic disorders such as hemophilia A and B, sickle cell anemia, and Huntington’s disease.

