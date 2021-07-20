Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market Report- Major Challenges for the Growth | Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1615863

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), and Geno Technology (US).

The global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market is projected to reach USD 418.2 million in 2023 from USD 291.3 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.5%. Increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies and R&D expenditure in the biopharmaceutical industry are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the dearth of highly qualified professionals is one of the major challenges for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The hydrophobic interaction chromatography market in this report is segmented by product & service, sample type, and end user. The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, collaborations, and acquisitions, and profiles key players and core competencies in the hydrophobic interaction chromatography market.

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1615863

Reasons to buy this report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on portfolios offered by the top players in the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and product launches in the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the markets for hydrophobic interaction chromatography products across regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments in the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the key players in the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Market Size Estimation

2.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2.2.1 Key Industry Insights

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography (HIC) Market Overview

4.2 Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market, By Sample Type and Region (2018)

4.3 Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market, By Product, 2018 vs 2023

4.4 Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market, By End User, 2018–2023

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies

5.2.1.2 Increasing R&D Expenditure in Biopharmaceuticals

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Increasing Number of Cmos and Cros

5.2.2.2 Patent Expiry

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals and Highly Qualified Researchers

6 Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market, By Product and Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Products

6.2.1 Resins

6.2.1.1 Bead-Based Resins

6.2.1.2 Membrane-Based Resins

6.2.2 Columns

6.2.2.1 Empty Columns

6.2.2.2 Prepacked Columns

6.2.3 HIC Columns, By Material

6.2.3.1 Stainless Steel Columns

6.2.3.2 Glass & Plastic Columns

6.2.4 Buffers

6.2.5 Other Products

6.3 Services

7 Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market, By Sample Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

7.3 Vaccines

7.4 Other Samples

8 Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

8.3 Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations

8.4 Research & Academic Institutes

9 Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market, By Region

and more…