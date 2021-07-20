2021 Reporter Gene Assay Market by Application: Gene Regulation, Protein Interaction, Cell Signalling Pathways | End Users, Region – Global Forecast to 2024

Reporter Gene Assay Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Reporter Gene Assay Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Promega Corporation (US), Abcam plc (UK), PerkinElmer (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Geno Technology (US), GeneCopoeia, Inc. (US), InvivoGen (France), PromoCell (Germany), and Biotium (US).

The reporter gene assays market is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 1.6 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.1%. Growth in this market is driven by increasing funding for cell-based research, the growing applications of gene expression, and a rising preference for cell-based assays. However, the high cost of cell biology research is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the various reporter gene assays products and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global reporter gene assays market for different segments such as products,applications, end users,and regions. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

