2021 Radiation Dose Management Market by Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Orthopedic | Global Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added Radiation Dose Management Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Radiation Dose Management Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Radiation Dose Management Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

GE Healthcare (US)

BAYER AG (Germany)

Sectra AB (Sweden)

PACSHealth, LLC (US)

Agfa Healthcare (Belgium)

Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG) (Germany)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Novarad Corporation (US)

Bracco Imaging S.P.A. (Italy)

Qaelum N.V. (Belgium)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Medsquare SAS (France)

Guerbet (France)

Volpara Solutions Inc.(US)

INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.(South Korea)

Medic Vision (US)

The global radiation dose management market is projected to reach USD 422.65 million by 2025 from USD 220.22 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is driven by the increasing use of medical imaging modalities due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing concerns over radiation dose exposure, growth in the installed base of radiology equipment, and growing awareness on radiation dose management. On the other hand, the lack of standardized procedures and dose protocols for radiation dose management for healthcare organizations is a major market challenge.

In this report, the radiation dose management market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Europe is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by government initiatives such as the Euro Safe Imaging campaign, guidelines in European countries (such as the European Directive for radiation dose management) to reduce patient radiation exposure, growing need for the multi-country integration of health information, and the need to curtail the rising healthcare costs.

This report studies the radiation dose management market based on product & services,modality, application end user and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, opportunities and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total radiation dose management market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

