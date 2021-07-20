Latest Cannabis Testing Market by Products and Software’s: Instruments, Consumables, LIMS | Global Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added Cannabis Testing Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Cannabis Testing Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Cannabis Testing Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, MERCK KGAA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, DigiPath, Inc., Steep Hill Inc., SC Laboratories, Inc., PharmLabs LLC & among others

The global cannabis testing market is expected to reach USD 1,806 million by 2025 from USD 962 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. The growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as the legalization of medical cannabis and the growing number of cannabis testing laboratories (specifically in the US), the growing adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories, and increasing awareness. A lack of uniformity in rules and regulations, high costs, and inadequate personnel are major factors expected to hamper the market growth.

The cannabis testing services market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. The high growth of this market is owing to the growing legalization of medical marijuana (especially in the US). In addition, funding initiatives for cannabis testing laboratories and the growing number of cannabis testing laboratories are contributing to the growth of the cannabis testing services market. However, variations in cannabis testing methods and the lack of testing regulations are likely to limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The cannabis testing market is segmented into products and software. The product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing requirements for potency labeling and pesticide screening, which drive the demand for analytical instruments, introduce technologically advanced products, and increase the recurring demand for consumables.

Table Of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

Figure 1 Size Of The Cannabis Testing Market To Increase During 2020−2022, Compared With The Previous Estimates Of This Market

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Breakdown Of Primaries: Cannabis Testing Market

2.2 Data Triangulation

Figure 3 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.3 Market Estimation Methodology

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Approach 1 (Revenue-Based Estimation), 2019

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Approach 2 (Services Market), 2019

Figure 6 Cannabis Testing Market Size Estimation (Supply-Side Analysis), 2019

2.3.1 Insights From Primary Experts

Figure 7 Market Size Validation From Primary Sources

2.4 Market Growth Rate Projections

Figure 8 Cannabis Testing Market (Supply Side): Cagr Projections

2.5 Research Assumptions

2.6 Risk Analysis

3 Executive Summary

Figure 9 Cannabis Testing Market Share, By Type, 2019

Figure 10 Cannabis Testing Market Share, By Service, 2019

Figure 11 Geographical Snapshot Of The Cannabis Testing Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cannabis Testing Market Overview

Figure 12 Increasing Use Of Medical Cannabis For Disease Treatment Is A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

4.2 North America: Cannabis Testing Market Share, By Type & Country (2019)

Figure 13 Services Accounted For The Largest Share Of The North American Cannabis Testing Market In 2019

4.3 Cannabis Testing Market Share, By Product & Software (2019)

Figure 14 Products Accounted For The Larger Market Share In 2019

4.4 Cannabis Testing Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 15 North America To Register The Highest Growth In The Cannabis Testing Market From 2020 To 2025

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 16 Cannabis Testing Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

Table 1 Cannabis Testing Market: Impact Analysis

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Legalization Of Medical Cannabis Coupled With The Growing Number Of Cannabis Testing Laboratories

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption Of Lims In Cannabis Testing Laboratories

5.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness

Table 2 Recent Conferences, Symposia, And Workshops

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack Of Uniform Rules And Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets In Latam And The Mea

5.2.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth Of Trained Laboratory Professionals

5.2.4.2 High Startup Costs For Cannabis Testing Laboratories

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Key Industry Trends

6.2.1 Focus On The Use Of Cannabis For Medical Treatment

6.2.2 Growth In Funding For Cannabis Testing Laboratories

Table 3 Funding Initiatives For Cannabis Testing Laboratories

6.3 Regulatory Overview

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 Us

Table 4 Us: Cannabis Law Status, By State

6.3.1.2 Canada

Table 5 Canada: Medical Cannabis Laws

6.3.2 Europe

Table 6 Europe: Medical Cannabis Laws, By Country

6.3.3 Asia Pacific

Table 7 Asia Pacific: Medical Cannabis Laws, By Country

6.3.4 Latam & Mea

Table 8 Latam & Mea: Medical Cannabis Laws, By Country/Region

6.4 Pricing Analysis

Table 9 Average Cost Test By Laboratories

Table 10 Average Selling Price Of Instruments Used In Cannabis Testing, By Region (2019)

6.5 Strategic Collaborations And Partnerships In The Cannabis Testing Market

6.6 Impact Of The Covid-19 On The Cannabis Testing Market

6.7 Supply Chain Analysis

6.8 Technology Analysis

7 Cannabis Testing Market, By Product & Software

and more..