2021 Drug Discovery Informatics Market by Applications, Type, Deployment, Organization Size, Verticals Forecast Post author

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Drug Discovery Informatics Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Drug Discovery Informatics Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (India), Charles River Laboratories (US), IBM (US), Clarivate Analytics (US), and Accenture (Ireland).

The global drug discovery informatics market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion in 2025 from USD 2.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the rising R&D expenditure, growing support for research, especially in the area of rare diseases, and the rising use of informatics in drug discovery. However, the scarcity of skilled professionals and the high setup cost of informatics software is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

The market study covers the drug discovery informatics market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on product, type of surgery,end user, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall drug discovery informatics market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape,to gain more insights so as to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints,opportunities, and challenges.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.3 Market Data Estimation & Triangulation

2.1.4 Data Triangulation

2.2 Market Estimation Methodology

2.3 Market Growth Rate Projections

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Overview

4.2 North America: Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Solution And Country (2019)

4.3 Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Function (Usd Million)

4.4 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Share, By End User, 2019

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Research Spending On Informatics By The Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand And Support For Rare Disease And Orphan Drug Research

5.2.1.3 Focus On Drug Discovery Using Informatics Software

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Setup Costs Of Informatics Software

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Patent Expiry

5.2.3.2 Growing Biotechnology Industry And Biologics Market

5.2.3.3 Growth In Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenge

5.2.4.1 Dearth Of Skilled Professionals

6 Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sequencing & Target Data Analysis

6.2.1 Sequencing & Target Data Analysis Holds Largest Share Of The Market, By Function

6.3 Docking

6.3.1 Molecular Docking Targets The Development Of Potential Molecules

6.4 Molecular Modeling

6.4.1 Capability To Generate Estimations Of Drug Potential Make Modeling A Prominent Tool

6.5 Library & Database Preparation

6.5.1 Increase In Drug Research Is Expanding The Use Of Drug Databases

6.6 Other Functions

7 Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Drug Development

7.2.1 Preclinical Testing

7.2.1.1 Growth In The Number Of Preclinical Testing Activities To Support Market Growth

7.2.2 Clinical Trials

7.2.2.1 Informatics Software Help Assess Important Aspects About Clinical Trial Success

7.3 Drug Discovery

7.3.1 Increased Spending On Drug Discovery To Drive Market Growth

8 Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Solution

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Software

8.2.1 Benefits Of Informatics Software In Drug Discovery Are Driving The Growth Of The Market

8.3 Services

8.3.1 A Wide Range Of Services Is Available In The Market, From Installation To Post-Sales Support

9 Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

9.2.1 Pharmaceutical Companies Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Market In 2018

9.3 Biotechnology Companies

9.3.1 Increasing Demand For Personalized Medicine To Boost The Use Of Informatics In Biotechnology Companies

9.4 Contract Research Organizations

9.4.1 Rise In Outsourcing To Drive The Growth Of This End-User Segment

9.5 Other End Users

10 Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Region

and more…