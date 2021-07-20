Enterprise Data Management Market Business Growth Demand, Strategies, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The global edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) software market size reached USD 585.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Important the study on the Enterprise Data Management market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Enterprise Data Management Market at

The report identifies the overall growth in the import and export and derives the future trends that the industry might witness. The study also applies primary and secondary research methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders. The researcher also discusses the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Enterprise Data Management market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The report will empower companies to understand the opportunities, adapt to their consumer demands, needs, and concentrate on their best end-users.

Factors such as increasing strategic alliances among major IT companies to develop advanced edge AI software in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Nutanix, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Synaptics Incorporated, Bragi GmbH, TIBCO Software Inc., FogHorn Systems, Inc., Invision AI Inc., and Amazon Web Services.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Data Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Mobile Data

Biometric Data

Video & Image Recognition

Sensor Data

Speech Recognition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Video Surveillance

Telemetry

Autonomous Vehicles

Remote Monitoring

Field Service Support

Energy Management

Smart Wearables

Precision Agriculture

Predictive Maintenance

Access Management

Point of Sales

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Automotive

Others

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/edge-artificial-intelligence-software-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Enterprise Data Management Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Enterprise Data Management Market Definition

1.2. Enterprise Data Management Market Research Scope

1.3. Enterprise Data Management Market Methodology

1.4. Enterprise Data Management Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Enterprise Data Management Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Enterprise Data Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Enterprise Data Management Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Enterprise Data Management Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Enterprise Data Management Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Enterprise Data Management Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Enterprise Data Management Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

