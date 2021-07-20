Embedded SIM Market Size- Industry Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027

The global Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3019.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest market intelligence study on the Embedded SIM market applies the best of both primary and secondary research techniques to bring to light the growth rate of the Embedded SIM market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study covers hard to find facts about the market landscape as well as its growth prospects in the years to come. Most importantly, the research report includes vital statistics about the major vendors occupying a strong foothold in this industry. Besides this, in order to calculate the market share, the study takes a closer look at the selling price of the product across different regions.

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Embedded SIM industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Embedded SIM industry.

Key participants include KORE Wireless Group Inc., Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH, Arm Limited, Gemalto NV, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Deutsche Telekom AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc among others.

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years’ sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Connectivity Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Smartphones

Laptops

Wearables

Connected Cars

Machine to Machine

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Energy & Utilities

Automotive

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Consumer Electronics

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

