Facial Recognition Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2020–2028

The global facial recognition market size is expected to reach USD 13.87 Billion at a steady CAGR of 15.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The study on the Facial Recognition market applies research methodologies including the investigation and interview techniques to weigh up on the product price, revenue, import and export status and prouction capability of the manufacturers operating in the Facial Recognition market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028. The market intelligence report focuses primarily on the market size, share and growth rate of the industry during the estimated period with the aim to help business owners make a wise investment decision and chalk out a blueprint of profitable business strategies.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global facial recognition market in 2020. Technological advancements in user engagement, user security, and human identification in various sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, telecommunications, mobile phones, and defense is expected to boost growth of the facial recognition market to a significant extent. Increasing investments by major players in face recognition technologies for deployment at airports and large enterprises is expected to further support market growth.

Key players in the market include NEC Corporation, Cognitec Systems, Aware Inc., FaceFirst Inc., Safran SA, Panasonic Corporation, Gemalto NV, Key Lemon Ltd., Ayonix Corporation, and Face++.

Important Points Mentioned in the Facial Recognition Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years’ sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.

Factors such as robust presence of international Facial Recognition solutions providers such as Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Cloudera, Inc. in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

2D Facial Recognition

3D Facial Recognition

Facial Analytics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Physical Security

ID Management

Criminal Investigation

Business Intelligence

Photo Indexing and Sorting

End use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government

To offer more clarity on the current business environment researchers probe into the import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply, consumption capability and manufacturing capacity. When assessing the size of the industry special consideration is given to the value and volume of the products and services offered on a year on year basis.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Facial Recognition Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Facial Recognition Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for growing medicinal application

4.2.2.2. Rising legalization of Facial Recognition

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement in product invention

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The complex regulatory framework for the usage of Facial Recognition

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…

