Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2027

Market Size – USD 31.05 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 34.8%, Market trends –High demand from China.

The government is focusing on introducing an electric vehicle for public transportation. Several cities are running a fleet of electric buses to reduce the pollution level, and these vehicles also provide tremor free transportation, which improves customer satisfaction.

North America accounted for a significant market share of the Electric Commercial Vehicle Market in 2019. The market is projected to see substantial growth owing to its huge implementation in various areas verticals, especially in the North American region.

Key participants include Yutong, BYD, VDL Groep, Proterra, AB Volvo, NFI Group, Daimler AG, King Long, Ebusco B.V., and Ankai, among others.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Motor

Electric Vehicle Battery

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

BEV

PHEV

FCEV

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Bus

Electric Truck (Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks)

Electric Pick-up Truck

Electric Van

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NMC)

Others

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

less than 150 Miles

150-300 Miles

Above 300 Miles

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Last-Mile Delivery

Distribution Service

Field Service

Refuse Service

Long Haul Transportation

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Definition

1.2. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Research Scope

1.3. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Methodology

1.4. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…