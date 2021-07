Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

A recent market intelligence report on Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market takes a closer look at the major driving forces, restraints and opportunities anticipated to shape the future of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Besides, this different adverse conditions and restraining factors expected to hinder the growth of the industry worldwide is also scrutinized. Trends from both past and present fast gaining momentum and stimulating market growth and development form an important part of the study.

Key Highlights From The Report

CCS (Combined Charging System) is an open and universal charging standard for electric vehicles and covers single-phase AC, three-phase AC, and DC High-Speed Charging in both the European region and the US.

Level 2 charging stations use either single or three-phase AC power from the grid. AC level 2 is a 240-volt AC plug that requires the installation of home charging equipment. Level 2 charging can take place between 3 and 8 hours, depending on the battery capacity of the vehicle, and the charging rate falls within a range of 3kW to 20kW.

The fixed chargers are available both indoor and outdoor with the right charging connection to suit the driver’s requirements based on where the electric vehicle is parked. The fixed chargers are quick to plug in and convenient to time charging to start with the onset of the overnight tariff.

The United States is at the forefront of electric vehicles to provide a cleaner alternative to fossil fuel-propelled cars that reduces not only GHG emissions but also provides local air quality, noise reduction, and national security benefits. This is propelling the demand for the market in the North American region.

Key participants include ABB Ltd., Chargepoint, Inc., Tesla Inc., EVGO Services LLC, BP Chargemaster, SemaConnect Network, EV Connect, Greenlots, Electrify America LLC., and OPConnect, Inc., among others.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Charging Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

CCS

CHADEMO

Normal Charging

Tesla Supercharger

Type-2

Charging Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Level 1 (120 V)

Level 2 (208 V – 240 V)

Level 3 (Upto 600 V)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Bike

Plug-In Hybrid PHEV

EV Passenger Cars

Heavy Delivery Vans

Others

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Portable Chargers

Fixed Chargers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Public

Private

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations industry.

