Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market Size, Application, Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2020 -2027

The global elder care services & assistive devices market is projected to be valued at USD 1,020.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest market intelligence study on the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices market brings in the best of both qualitative and quantitative assessment techniques to explore the market size, share, and status of the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The extensive examination of the global business environment provides a detailed analysis of the key driving forces and challenges with the aim to give the stakeholders, business owners, and filed marketing executives a competitive advantage over others. The study further probes into prominent challenges, technology advancements, current trends and lucrative avenues often considered as the boosting elements for the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027.

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/423

The study on the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices market applies research methodologies including the investigation and interview techniques to weigh up on the product price, revenue, import and export status and prouction capability of the manufacturers operating in the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The market intelligence report focuses primarily on the market size, share and growth rate of the industry during the estimated period with the aim to help business owners make a wise investment decision and chalk out a blueprint of profitable business strategies.

Day programs are meant for providing activity centers and monitoring services for elders. Such programs benefit from the growing inclination among elders toward staying in homes for a longer duration. Presently, about 4,000 day program centers are run in the U.S., which can cater to over 15,000 elders.

The North America region held the largest share of the global elder care services & assistive devices market in 2019, due to growing elderly population, increasing demand for assistive devices for elderly care, rapid adoption of innovative technologies, and growing emphasis on safety of geriatric patients by governments of countries in the region.

Key market participants include Invacare Corporation, Ai Squared, Siemens Healthineers, Sonova Holding AG, Cochlear Limited, Brookdale Senior Living, Extendicare Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, and GN Resound Group

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Services

Home Healthcare

Adult Day Services

Institutional Care

Assisted Devices

Mobile Assistance Devices

Wheelchairs

Mobility Scooters

Others

Living Aids

Hearing Aids

Vision & Speech Aids

Assistive Furniture

Assistive Beds

Door Openers

Riser Reclining Chairs

Others

Bathroom Safety Equipment

Shower Rooms

Commode Chairs

Ostomy Devices

Bars, Grips & Rails

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Nursing Homes

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

