Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Top Key Players, Global Trend, Opportunities & Forecast 2020 – 2027

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market is expected to reach USD 69.86 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The study on the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market applies research methodologies including the investigation and interview techniques to weigh up on the product price, revenue, import and export status and prouction capability of the manufacturers operating in the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The market intelligence report focuses primarily on the market size, share and growth rate of the industry during the estimated period with the aim to help business owners make a wise investment decision and chalk out a blueprint of profitable business strategies.

Important the study on the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.

The pressing environmental concerns comprising traffic congestion and pollution in the Asia Pacific region has led to a greater emphasis on the sale of electric vehicles with 56.0% of the sales coming from East Asia and 37.0% of Southeast Asia ready to buy an electric vehicle. The Asia Pacific region held a significant market share of electric vehicle charging stations in the year 2019 and is likely to witness a healthy growth rate of 39.6% in the forecast period.

Key participants include Chargepoint, Inc., ABB Ltd., Tesla Inc., BP Chargemaster, EVGO Services LLC, Semaconnect Network, Greenlots, and EV Connect, Electrify America LLC, and Opconnect Inc., among others.

Infrastructure Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Charging Point Operator

E-Mobility Service Provider

Charging Hubs

Charging Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

CCS

CHADEMO

Normal Charging

Tesla Supercharger

TYPE-2 (IEC 62196)

Charging Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Level 1 (120 V)

Level 2 (208 V – 240 V)

Level 3 (UPTO 600 V)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric bike

Plug-in hybrid PHEV

EV passenger cars

Heavy delivery vans

Others

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Portable Charger

Fixed Charger

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Public

Private

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

