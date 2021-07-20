Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key Players 2020-2027

The Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market is forecasted to be worth USD 32.29 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest report on the Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

Scope of the Report:

In addition, the study on the Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In October 2019, Blue Diamond Growers Inc., a US-based co-operative announced the launch of a new beverage portfolio comprising the Almond extract and named it Almond Breeze Almond milk in the Mexican Hot Chocolate flavor.

Plant-Based Dairy, being the most used plant-based alternatives and having a large number of uses cases in food & beverages, take up the is expected to lead in the forthcoming years. The Plant-Based Dairy sub-segment in Product Type segment had 65.7% market share in the year 2019. Different studies suggest that many of the plant-based milks are capable of providing non-GMO and a glutton-free diets with additional vitamin source to help create a higher rate of fat-soluble antioxidant and also works fine for the vegan diet lifestyles.

North America owing to growing penetration for its non-dairy based or cereal products, especially in the U.S. and Canada, along with a higher thrust on the alternative products of meats, is expected to fuel regional market growth substantially.

Key players in the market Blue Diamond Growers Inc., Before the Butcher LLC, Califia Farms LP, Daiya Foods Inc., Field Roast Grain Meat Co. Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., Amy’s Kitchen, Boca Foods Co., ConAgra Brands Inc., and Danone S.A., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market on the basis of product and services, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

Plant-Based Dairy

Plant-Based Milk

Plant-Based Cheese

Plant-Based Creamers

Plant-Based Butter

Plant-Based Yogurt

Plant-Based Meat

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

Soy

Wheat

Almond

Corn

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries. The report offers clear indications how the Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities in the years to come. Critical aspects including the growing requirement, demand and supply status, customer preference, distribution channels and others are presented through resources such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market By Product and Services Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…