Drone Package Delivery Market Insights: Top Vendors, Outlook, Drivers & Forecast To 2028

The global drone package delivery market size is expected to reach USD 18.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest study on the Drone Package Delivery industry includes a detailed analysis of the future trends and demands for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028. The market intelligence report on the Drone Package Delivery industry encompasses an in-depth evaluation of different products, applications, end-users and their sales across different regions. A closer look at the important industry terms and definition, technology advancements and forces influencing the product and production capability further makes the report a valuable reference material.

Drone package delivery market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to rising adoption of advanced technologies in the retail (including e-commerce) and healthcare sectors. In addition, increasing defense budget and presence of leading drone manufacturing companies in the region is driving market growth.

Key players in the market include FedEx Corporation, Workhorse Group Inc., Amazon, The Boeing Company, Zipline, Skycart Inc., Matternet Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Fli Drone, and EHang.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Drone Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Long Range (above 25 Km)

Short Range (less than 25 Km)

Package Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Less than 2 Kg

2 Kg to 5 Kg

Above 5 Kg

Duration of Flight Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Less than 30 Minutes

Over 30 Minutes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Retail & E-Commerce

Food Delivery

Medical

Logistics

Agriculture

Military

Others

