Dewatering Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Sourcing Strategy, Scope, Demand and Forecast to 2027

Dewatering Equipment Market Size – USD 61.99 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 22.4%, Market trends –Advancement in technology

The belt press technology is widely used when filter cake with a high moisture level is acceptable. This technology normally produces solids within the range from 18.0% to 25.0% by weight. Also, belt presses are considered productive on high-volume waste streams, due to their continual operation, when low-quality filter cake in large volumes is acceptable.

Key market participants include HUBER SE, Suez, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd., ANDRITZ AG, GEA Group, Alfa Laval AB, Gruppo Pieralisi, Veolia Environnement SA, and Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Sludge Dewatering Equipment

Plastic Dewatering Equipment

Paper Dewatering Equipment

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Belt Presses

Centrifuges

Drying Beds

Filter Presses

Vacuum Filters

Sludge Lagoons

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial

Refineries

Mining

Chemical

Petroleum

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Textile

Others

Municipal

Commercial

Residential

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Dewatering Equipment Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Dewatering Equipment Market Definition

1.2. Dewatering Equipment Market Research Scope

1.3. Dewatering Equipment Market Methodology

1.4. Dewatering Equipment Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Dewatering Equipment Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Dewatering Equipment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Dewatering Equipment Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Dewatering Equipment Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Dewatering Equipment Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Dewatering Equipment Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Dewatering Equipment Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…