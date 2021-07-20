Desktop 3D Printer Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2020–2027

The study on the Desktop 3D Printer market applies research methodologies including the investigation and interview techniques to weigh up on the product price, revenue, import and export status and prouction capability of the manufacturers operating in the Desktop 3D Printer market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The market intelligence report focuses primarily on the market size, share and growth rate of the industry during the estimated period with the aim to help business owners make a wise investment decision and chalk out a blueprint of profitable business strategies.

Key participants include Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Tinkerine Stidios Ltd., XYZprinting Inc., M3D, Tiertime Corporation, Shining 3D, Markforged, Zortrax, and Ultimaker, among others.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic could in no way jeopardize industry growth. Key market players are skeptical about the future of the industry and seek to build ways to aid in this challenging situation. The industry had a major effect on the pandemic, and numerous large plants had to interrupt their production and other activities. The normal lockout in various parts of the country makes for a shortage of capital. Contributing to major deterioration of domestic demand were trade, exports, and imports from abroad in COVID-19. The largest businesses in the world strive to clean up budgets and build cash reserves. There is no doubt that the actual disposable income of employees will decrease, and producers are looking at alternatives to satisfy consumer demand at a much lower rate.

Important Points Mentioned in the Desktop 3D Printer Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years’ sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Metals

Plastics

Composites

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Inkjet Printing

Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Direct Light Projection (DLP)

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Engineering

Consumer Products

Healthcare

Education

Printed Electronics

Food and Culinary

Jewelry

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Desktop 3D Printer Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Desktop 3D Printer Market Definition

1.2. Desktop 3D Printer Market Research Scope

1.3. Desktop 3D Printer Market Methodology

1.4. Desktop 3D Printer Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Desktop 3D Printer Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Desktop 3D Printer Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Desktop 3D Printer Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Desktop 3D Printer Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Desktop 3D Printer Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Desktop 3D Printer Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Desktop 3D Printer Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…