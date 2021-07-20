Deep Learning Chip Market Research Report with Industry Forecast and Outlook 2028

The global deep learning chip market is expected to reach a market size of USD 27.75 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

A recent market intelligence report on Deep Learning Chip market takes a closer look at the major driving forces, restraints and opportunities anticipated to shape the future of the Deep Learning Chip market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028. Besides, this different adverse conditions and restraining factors expected to hinder the growth of the industry worldwide is also scrutinized. Trends from both past and present fast gaining momentum and stimulating market growth and development form an important part of the study.

Increasing deep learning applications including for signal recognition, image recognition, and data mining among various industries such as automotive, IT & telecommunications, and healthcare in countries in North America is expected to continue to drive growth of the market in North America.

Key market participants include Google LLC, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Bitmain Technologies Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, and Xilinx, Inc.

Chip Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

System-In-Package (SIP)

System-On-Chip (SoC)

Multi-Chip Module

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Healthcare

BFSI

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Deep Learning Chip market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Deep Learning Chip market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Deep Learning Chip market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Deep Learning Chip Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Deep Learning Chip Market Definition

1.2. Deep Learning Chip Market Research Scope

1.3. Deep Learning Chip Market Methodology

1.4. Deep Learning Chip Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Deep Learning Chip Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Deep Learning Chip Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Deep Learning Chip Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Deep Learning Chip Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Deep Learning Chip Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Deep Learning Chip Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Deep Learning Chip Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…