Collagen Peptides Market Business Strategy, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2020 – 2028

The global collagen peptides market size is expected to reach USD 913.1 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing application of collagen peptides in supplements owing to multifunctional properties such as reducing muscle soreness, controlling arthritis, improving overall bone health, and alleviating some skin conditions. An increasing number of consumers in the U.S. and Canada are incorporating collagen-based products into their diet for better health and nutrition. Change in consumer behavior is a key factor fueling demand for collagen-based supplements, thereby driving market growth.

Key players in the collagen peptides market are Gelita AG, Tessenderlo Group, Holista Colltech, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin, Amicogen Inc., Ewald-Gelatine, Nippi Inc., Weishardt, and Vital Proteins.

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Bovine

Porcine

Marine & Poultry

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dry

Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Nutritional Products

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Collagen Peptides Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Collagen Peptides Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for growing medicinal application

4.2.2.2. Rising legalization of Collagen Peptides

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement in product invention

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The complex regulatory framework for the usage of Collagen Peptides

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…