Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook 2020 – 2027

The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is expected to reach USD 4,180.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The nucleic acid isolation and purification market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period because of major investments in public and private fields to research into genomics and precision medicine.

Key participants include QIAGEN, Danaher, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Promega Corporation, among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Kits & Reagents

Instruments

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

RNA

DNA

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Column-Based

Magnetic Bead-Based

Reagent-Based

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Precision Medicine

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; ME

