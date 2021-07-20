Water Quality Monitoring Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook 2020 – 2027

The global Water quality monitoring market will be worth USD 5.38 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest report on the Water Quality Monitoring market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Water Quality Monitoring industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

The research methodologies used for evaluating the Water Quality Monitoring market are inventive and also provides enough evidence on the demand and supply status, production capability, import and export, supply chain management and investment feasibility.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2016, General Electric Company announced its partnerships with the North American Alliance of Smart Water Networks Forum (SWAN) in order to accelerate wastewater and smart water development in North America.

TOC Analyzers are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization and industrialization in the developing economies and the growing application of water quality monitoring products in industries.

Laboratories held the largest market share of 42.3% in the year 2019 due to the growing concerns about water pollution and contamination and the increasing ongoing research activities for analyzing the quality of water and the presence of specific microbes.

North America region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the strict policies and regulations regarding environmental degradations and the financial incentives provided by the government and different organizations.

Key participants include General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xylem Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Geotech Environmental Equipment, Inc., Optiqua Technologies PTE Ltd., and Libelium, among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ph Meters

Conductivity sensor

TOC Analyzer

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers

Turbidity Meter

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Laboratory

Commercial Space

Government Building

Others

The study draws a forecast of the growth of the Water Quality Monitoring market by evaluating the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. It also focuses on the positions of the major companies against the competitive landscape and their individual share in the global market. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the recent trends and technological developments in the sector that will potentially influence the industry. The research offers a detailed outlook of the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Water Quality Monitoring Market Definition

1.2. Water Quality Monitoring Market Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Water Quality Monitoring Market Methodology

1.4. Water Quality Monitoring Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Water Quality Monitoring Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Water Quality Monitoring Market Product Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

Chapter 5. Water Quality Monitoring Market By Method Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Water Quality Monitoring Market By End-Use Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Water Quality Monitoring Market By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Water Quality Monitoring Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Water Quality Monitoring Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Continue…

