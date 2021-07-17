Latest Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Future Developments | Latest Innovation | Top Companies

A fresh report titled “Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Carbon Nanotubes Market is projected to grow from USD 876 million in 2021 to USD 1,714 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.4% between 2021 and 2026. This report spread across 240 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 219 Tables and 47 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Carbon Nanotubes Market:

LG Chemical Limited (South Korea)

Cabot Corporation (US)

Showa Denko K.K. (Japan)

Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd. (China)

The driving factor for the CNTs market is the intrinsic mechanical properties of CNTs, which make them the ultimate nanomaterial. CNTs have a unique combination of stiffness, strength, and tenacity compared to other fiber materials that usually lack one or more of these properties. The restraining factors of the market are very high prices, limited knowledge, and easy availability of substitutes.

Energy & Storage is the largest end-use industry segment, in terms of both volume, in 2020. Energy & storage segment is sub segmented into lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells, solar PV cells, hydrogen storage, electrochemical supercapacitors, propellants, and others. The lithium-ion batteries sub-segment is expected to account for the larger share of the CNTs market in the energy & storage segment during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for carbon nanotubes during the forecast period. Easy availability of raw materials at competitive prices and cheap labor force have made APAC the biggest market for CNTs. Global manufacturers are increasingly setting up their production plants in the region in a bid to ramp up production and increase sales.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 3 – 46%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 1 – 18%

By Designation: D Level – 27%, C Level – 18%, and Others – 55%

By Region: APAC – 55%, North America – 18%, Europe – 9%, South America – 9%, and Middle East & Africa – 9%

Competitive Landscape of Carbon Nanotubes Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Stars

2.2 Emerging Leaders

2.3 Pervasive

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Strength Of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Sme Matrix, 2020

5.1 Progressive Companies

5.2 Responsive Companies

5.3 Starting Blocks

5.4 Dynamic Companies

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 Market Evaluation Matrix

7 Competitive Scenario

7.1 New Product Development/Launch

7.2 Merger & Acquisition

7.3 Investment & Expansion

7.4 Joint Venture & Partnership

8 Market Share Analysis

9 Degree Of Competition: Competitive

10 Revenue Analysis Of Top Market Players

