Structural Adhesive Tapes Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation

A fresh report titled “Structural Adhesive Tapes Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The global structural adhesive tapes market size is projected to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2020 to USD 10.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast year.

#Key Players- 3M Company (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Tesa SE (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), and Lintec Corporation (Japan).

“Acrylic resin type segment estimated to lead the structural adhesive tapes market in 2020.”

The Acrylic segment’s resin type accounted for the largest share in the overall structural adhesive tapes market. The demand for acrylic structural tapes is increasing worldwide, particularly in Europe, because of the region’s growing electrical & electronics, healthcare & hygiene, and automotive industries. The properties of acrylic structural tapes make them more favorable in North America and Europe, where environmental regulations regarding solvent-based technology are very strict.

“PVC segment is estimated to be leading backing material of structural adhesive tapes.”

The PVC segment led the overall structural adhesive tapes market in 2020, both in value and volume. The fastest-growing market for PVC structural tapes is in developing countries, particularly in the electrical and electronics industries. It finds application in several end-use industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, and healthcare.

Building & Construction end-use segment is estimated to be the largest segment of structural adhesive tapes

The Building & Construction segment is estimated to be the largest end-use segment in terms of demand. However, the healthcare segment led the overall structural adhesive tapes market in 2020 in terms of value owing to comparatively high price of the structural adhesive tapes used in this industry. The demand for structural tapes is anticipated to grow owing to ongoing mega projects across the globe. For instance, the California High-Speed Rail (CHSR) is a publicly funded, worth USD 77 billion, is a high-speed rail system under construction in the U.S. state of California.

“APAC projected to account for the largest share of the structural adhesive tapes market during the forecast period.”

APAC is projected to have the largest share in the global structural adhesive tapes market, in terms of both value and volume, from 2021 to 2026. APAC has been a high potential structural adhesive tapes market against an overall slowdown in global economic development. This region encompasses a diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development and a large variety of industries.

