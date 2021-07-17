orthopedic braces and supports market: Future Developments, Top Companies, Industry Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Analysis

The global orthopedic braces and supports market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8%. The growth in the market is driven majorly by the increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases & disorders, continuous product commercialization, higher product affordability & market availability, rising number of sports and accident-related injuries, and growing public awareness related to preventive care. However, the limited patient qualification for bracing-mediated orthopedic treatment, limited clinical evidence to support the therapeutic efficacy of orthopedic braces, and the high adoption of pain medications are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the orthopedic braces and supports market are ÖssurHf (Iceland), Breg, Inc. (US), Bauerfeind AG (Germany), Otto bockHolding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), BSN medical (Germany), Thuasne Group (France), Remington Products Company (US), 3M Company (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US), Bird & Cronin, Inc. (US), Becker Orthopedic (US), and Trulife (Ireland).

The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted the orthopedic braces and supports market. Demand from the main end-users has declined significantly as key regions and countries have imposed social distancing rules and lockdowns. This impact is expected to be short-term, and no adverse effects are to be foreseen after the market gradually reopens.

“The knee braces and supports segment to witness the highest growth rate in the orthopedic braces and supports market, by product, during the forecast period.”

The knee braces and supports segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the several benefits offered by these products, such as medial & lateral support, reduced rotation of the knee, limited injury during motion, and protection from the post-surgical risk of injury.

“Soft braces and supports segment to witness the highest growth rate in the orthopedic braces and supports market, by type, during the forecast period.”

The soft & elastic braces and supports segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the increasing availability of advanced products, rising adoption & patient preference for orthopedic braces in post-operative and preventive care, and the supportive reimbursement scenario for target products across mature markets.

“The ligament injury segment accounted for the largest share of the orthopedic braces and supports market, by application,in 2019.”

The ligament injury segment accounted for the largest share of the orthopedic braces and supports industry in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to increasing public participation in sports & athletic activities (coupled with the rising incidence of sports-related injuries), rising number of accidents worldwide, and the growing availability of medical reimbursement for ligament injuries.

“The hospitals & surgical centers segment accounted for the largest share of the orthopedic braces and supports market, by distribution channel,in 2019”

The hospitals & surgical centers segment accounted for the largest share of the orthopedic braces and supports industry in 2019. Market growth can largely be attributed to the growing number of orthopedic surgical procedures that require post-operative patient rehabilitation. Moreover, the favorable reimbursement for customized braces and supports (coupled with the increasing availability of insurance coverage for the surgical treatment of orthopedic disorders such as ligament injury, bone deformity, scoliosis, and osteoporosis) across major countries is also driving growth.

“The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The orthopedic braces and supports market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the significant prevalence of orthopedic & diabetes-related diseases in this population segment, increasingly localized product manufacturing, favorable government regulations, and the focus of global product manufacturers on expanding their presence in APAC countries.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 48%, Tier 2: 36%, and Tier 3: 16%

Tier 1: 48%, Tier 2: 36%, and Tier 3: 16% By Designation: C-level: 10%, D-level: 14%, and Others: 76%

C-level: 10%, D-level: 14%, and Others: 76% By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 32%, APAC: 20%, Latin America: 5%, and the Middle East & Africa: 3%

Research Coverage

This report studies the orthopedic braces and supports market based on the product, type, application, end user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions(and the respective countries in these regions).

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the orthopedic braces and supports market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

